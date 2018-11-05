Ernie Gremillion, our unpaid sports analyst, explains the Saturday night debacle:

"LSU could have won that Alabama game, but since what happened after the Georgia game (being fined $100,000 for fans storming the field after a win), the players wanted to make sure LSU was not fined $250,000 after this one."

Mystery chant

Geri Schexnayder, of Donaldsonville, says, "On Saturday the brothers of LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, from Hawaii, came in with a 'Haka' dance and chant that gave me goosebumps.

"We thought they were cheering on LSU, but I heard, 'Oh Tua, Tua, tonight the Hawaiian gods will be on your side.'"

I don't know, Geri — from what I saw, their fellow Hawaiian Tua Tagovailoa, the Alabama quarterback, didn't appear to need any supernatural help.

Got to be good

Garrad "Smiley" Landry, an LSU engineering student, tells me he and his dad Greg operate Smiley's Grill, a casual restaurant on Downman Road in New Orleans East.

Garrad explains his nickname: "People have found it easier to call me Smiley rather than my real name, so I have run with it!"

He says Smiley's is popular with vintage car folks, and holds regular events for them:

"I attend 'Cruisin' the Coast' (on the Mississippi Gulf Coast) and many other car shows around the area.

"At our monthly 'Cruisin’ Smiley’s' (every third Saturday) we invite custom cars, old and new, to our large parking lot where we play old school, car related movies on our 20-foot projector. Some movies we have played before are 'American Graffiti,' 'Vanishing Point,' and 'Christine.'
 
"We are hoping to fit around 50-60 cars in our lot in the future."
 
Smiley has invited me by to check out the cuisine, and I'm looking forward to a visit.
 
After all, with a name like Smiley's… 

Some reputation!

J.B. Castagnos, of Donaldsonville, says, "At 'Cruisin' the Coast' I met a man and found he worked at a local plant before retiring.

"I asked him about a guy I knew who worked there, and  said, 'He told me what he was doing after retirement, so I really don't know.'
 
"The man said, 'You DO know him. If this guy tells you he's lying, don't believe him."

Saintly dishes?

The day after Halloween I received, from Marsha R., what I consider a very Louisiana type question:  

"How come there is no shared food tradition for All Saint's Day? It's the only holiday I know of that doesn't have some food-related ritual.

"Your recipe probably should make use of left-over Halloween candy."

She's right, it seems — I'm thinking of Thanksgiving and Christmas turkey, Easter ham, St. Patrick's Day corned beef and cabbage, etc.

And since I can't think of any recipe involving Halloween candy that's not fattening and/or disgusting (like trying to pop candy corn), I'm proclaiming crawfish bisque the official All Saints Day dish.

There's no particular connection between the observance and bisque that I know of — it's just my favorite food, so why not? 

Stuff it

Russ Wise, of LaPlace, recalls the “stuffing” craze in the ‘60s, "when you’d crowd as many people as you could into telephone booths and Volkswagens.

"That might produce a string of stuffing tales from your 'Boomer' readers…"

Special People Dept.

— Armede Smith, of Palmetto, celebrates birthday No. 99 on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

— Lena Hebert Usie, of Nottingham Regional Rehab Center in Baton Rouge, celebrated her 98th birthday on Monday, Nov. 5. She is a native of Breaux Bridge.

Born to run

Political pundit Frank S. Ransburg says Saturday was the 100th birthday of the late U.S. Sen. Russell Long.

He says, "An interesting thing happened during the 1963 gubernatorial election.

"Sen. Long was asked who would the late Gov. Earl K. Long be supporting for governor if he were alive. Would it be Public Service Commissioner John J. McKeithen, or his cousin, Congressman Gillis W. Long?

"Russell's reply was swift and direct: 'Neither. If Uncle Earl were living he'd be running for governor himself.'"

Louisiana Haiku

Got those time change blues

Seven or eight? Early, late?

Just go back to bed 

Write Smiley at Smiley@theadvocate.com.

