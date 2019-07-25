The 50th anniversary of the moon landing reminds us that not all reactions to it were celebratory:
- J.B. Castagnos, of Donaldsonville, says, "Fifty years ago I was attending Delgado and working part-time at Capone Pontiac in Donaldsonville.
"Saturday mornings, Capone's was a meeting place for some of the locals.
"I remember one morning one of the guys mentioned he was going to plant his garden that weekend; the moon was right.
"Mr. Harry asked if he was crazy: 'You can't go by the moon any more — them astronauts got that all messed up.'"
- Jerry Adams, of Patterson, reminds us that "Mister Ed," about a talking horse, was a popular TV comedy in the ’60s:
"In Patterson at the time of the moon landing, a kind, sweet, and gentle old man, Lazarus Grogan Sr., cut many yards in town with just a walk-behind push mower.
"The day after they walked on the moon, after cutting the grass at our house, my dad asked him what he thought about man walking on the moon.
"He replied that he wasn’t so sure they had actually walked on the moon.
"To which my dad replied, 'Well, don’t you believe what you saw on TV?'
"To which Lazarus responded, 'Well, I once saw a horse talk on TV too!'"
Silent treatment
Mention of New Orleans TV weatherman Nash Roberts brought this recollection from Yogi Naquin, of Bayou Blue:
"I remember when I was growing up being 'down da bayou' at Boudreaux Canal, at my mawmaw and pawpaw's house.
"Pawpaw, Charle Lecompte, demanded total silence, with one 'Shhhh,' when Nash came on. You could hear a pin drop. Nash was gospel to Pawpaw.
"After Nash, he would go get a scoop of cistern water, iced down with a small chunk of ice from the ice plant across the street where he worked for 55 years.
"The simple times of years past."
McRed, s'il vous plaît
Keith Horcasitas says the Tour de France bicycle race reminded him of two of the coolest things about his visit to Paris three years ago.
He says he happened to be there on the last day of the Tour de France, and "joined others at the Arc de Triomphe in toasting the riders."
And speaking of toasting, he was surprised to see red wine offered at McDonalds in Paris!"
Drinking problem
"W. Cajun" gives us some alarming news:
"Some cruise ships and bars have installed robot bartenders that can create hundreds of different cocktails.
"Royal Caribbean cruise line created a buzz in 2014 when they introduced 'bionic bars' on some of their ships. Passengers can order mixed drinks from a computer tablet, then watch the robotic arms mix and shake cocktails.
"Since then, the manufacturer of these bionic barkeeps, a company called Makr Shakr, has installed automated bars in Las Vegas and the Hard Rock hotel in Biloxi, Mississippi."
I have to admit I have a hard time accepting this innovation, since bartenders have always been needed by guys to listen to uninformed views on sports and politics, plus problems with wives or girlfriends.
I can't picture Frank Sinatra in some smoky dive at 2:45 a.m., leaning on the bar and crooning, "Set ’em up, Robo, I got a little story I think you oughtta know."