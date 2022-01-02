The best story of 2022 so far, from Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville:
"Sister Frances (Aunt Bitty) was a very special member of our family, the only one at that time to graduate from college (Louisiana Normal in Natchitoches).
"She became a Daughter of Charity, spending many years teaching in Perryville, Missouri. She retired at around 70, spending her years of retirement at the mother house in Normandy, Missouri, working in the library.
"She had a special friend, Sister Mary Petrarchec, the same age as Aunt Bitty. At age 90 or so, they were both given wheelchairs, since it became very difficult for them to walk.
"When they reached their 98th birthdays, it was getting harder for them to manage the wheelchairs. Mother Superior decided to bless each of them with a wonderful power chair.
"Sadly, after one week of power chair ownership, Mother Superior had to take their beautiful chairs away — because they were caught drag racing down the hall. Back to the dreadful wheelchairs!
"They both lived to the ripe old age of 101.
"Sadly, I never did find out who won the race."
Maybe white uniforms?
Some dining advice from Ricky Sizeler, of Slidell:
"After reading someone’s suggestion to the new LSU coach to not eat beignets while wearing dark clothing, I was reminded of my early days as a sheriff’s officer with Jefferson Parish.
"As a rookie, eating beignets for the first time while in uniform, I was instructed by a seasoned officer on the finer points of how to eat them without getting powdered sugar all over you.
"No. 1: 'Always inhale while bringing the beignet to your mouth. If you exhale, you’re just going to blow the stuff all over you.'
"No. 2: 'Never eat them while sitting in the patrol car.'"
Christmas spirit(s)
"I grew up in New Orleans," says Pat R. James, of Baton Rouge, "and on garbage pickup day close to Christmas my dad, Lt. Col. R.B. Rordam, would meet the truck at dawn.
"He would hand out a fifth of whiskey to the driver and each worker. His explanation: 'Those guys work so hard, and some of them have served with me in the Louisiana National Guard.’ ”
Northern invasion
"My wife and I recently moved from Baton Rouge to St. Petersburg, Florida, to be near our children and grandchildren.
"We moved way down south, but it sounds like we moved way up north, because of all the 'snowbirds' down here."
Which reminds me
Years ago Lady K and I visited her mom and stepdad, who had left Minnesota to spend the winter at a condo in Orange Beach, Alabama.
I was made aware of the snowbird phenomenon when we saw a note posted in the condo elevator reminding guests of the upcoming bratwurst dinner.
I thought to myself, "Toto, we're not in Alabama anymore!"
Special People Dept.
- Rosetta Boudreaux, of Morgan City, celebrated her 95th birthday Dec. 20. She was the first member of her family to earn a college degree, graduating from LSU in 1946.
- Carol Gautreau, of Gonzales, celebrated his 90th birthday Wednesday, Dec. 29. He is a World War II veteran, former owner of Thomas Marine, and host of the infamous “Tuesday Night Supper.”
- Roy and Katherine Mouch, of Addis, celebrated their 69th anniversary Dec. 20.
- Lorraine Cambre Gerald and Gaston Gerald, of Greenwell Springs, celebrated 68 years of marriage Sunday, Jan. 2.
- Ardie and Charlie Froehlich, of Picayune, Mississippi, celebrated their 61st anniversary Saturday, Jan. 1.
- Randy and Lois McDaniel, of Opelousas, celebrated their 50th anniversary Dec. 18. They are retired St. Landry Parish public school teachers.
- Gus and Diane Clark, of Houston, Mississippi, celebrated 50 years of marriage Dec. 27.
Life is a feast
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, offers this philosophical musing:
"Looking back on my youth and all of the things I attempted, got away with, and survived, I think of the term 'salad days.'
"I have many young friends who are currently enjoying this course, and my advice to them is always 'Save room for dessert.’ ”