Katie Nachod, of New Orleans, reminds us that the best name for the Superdome might not be either a corporation or an individual:
"The Advocate had a recent excellent editorial on the topic, in which they quoted the late great sportswriter Pete Finney, who referred to the Superdome as 'the giant mushroom on Poydras Street.'
"Reading that made me think of Dick Cavett's opinion on the matter. He was a regular visitor, and loved our city. When he first set eyes on the completed dome, he said it looked like an interplanetary comfort station, or in less elegant terms, a galactic port-o-potty! Maybe we could get NASA to buy the naming rights!"
Bus stop
The above-mentioned Katie Nachod says mention of talk show host Dick Cavett reminds her that he was an excellent interviewer, as reruns of his shows from years past prove:
"In 1974 he interviewed playwright Tennessee Williams in a mule-drawn carriage in and around the French Quarter. As they rolled past a replica of the streetcar named Desire, Cavett referred to a revival of the iconic play then in the works on Broadway.
"He went on to explain that since this particular streetcar was long gone, the new version was going to be titled, 'A Bus Called Lust.'
"Williams laughed so hard I feared he would tumble out of the carriage."
They come in pairs?
"The following is a story about my children, who are now in their 40s," says Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Walker:
"When I was pregnant with my second child, we chose not to know the baby’s sex before birth. We kept telling our first-born, Christopher, who was almost 3, that I was having a baby boy or a baby girl.
"When we came home with his sister Moira, Chris asked, 'Well, where is the OTHER one?'”
Great jazz
Recent mention of pianist Bill Evans brought this note from Bill Huey:
"One of the great things about Baton Rouge is that Bill Evans is buried under an oak at Roselawn Cemetery. Whenever I go to visit my grandparents there, I always pass by and say hello to Bill and his brother Harry."
Harry Evans, the older brother, was a fine musician and teacher, and Bill Evans became a jazz legend in 1959 with his playing on Miles Davis' album, "Kind of Blue."
The lineup was Miles on trumpet, Bill on piano, John Coltrane and Cannonball Adderly on sax, Paul Chambers on bass and Jimmy Cobb on drums (Jimmy, last surviving member of the group, died Sunday).
"Kind of Blue" has sold more than 4 million copies, and has been credited as the best selling jazz album of all time.
Boat bartering
J.B. Castagnos, of Donaldsonville, says, "The recent thread about grocery wagons in the column brings to mind an engine in my antique marine engine collection.
"It's a 1906 Holliday Marine Engine. It powered a grocery boat that left Plaquemine and went out into the swamps, delivering groceries and bartering for fish and crabs.
"It's interesting that there was no market for crawfish at that time."
Special People Dept.
— Genevieve Martin Meaux, of Lafayette, celebrates her 103rd birthday Thursday, May 28. She lives at home, and before the pandemic regularly joined 11 other players for the card game “31,” — and very often won.
— O.C. and Mona Guilliot, of Youngsville, celebrate 65 years of marriage Thursday, May 28.
Mr. Manners says…
Mariano Hinojosa, our unpaid online etiquette expert, issues this rule:
"You should Tweet others the way you want to be Tweeted."
Honeymoon priorities
Nora O'Connell, of Thibodaux, says our story about the honeymooners declining a motel's color TV offering reminds her of a similar situation involving her and her husband:
"We got married in October of 1964, and spent several days in Pensacola, Florida, for a short honeymoon.
"One night there was a knock on the door. Ron, my husband, answered, and the maid informed us the weather was turning cold and offered extra blankets.
"My husband responded that we were on our honeymoon and didn't need any blankets!"