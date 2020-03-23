Since we all seem to be going slightly crazy with worry these days, I welcome stories about anything other than ... well, you know.
For instance, Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, posted this rant after watching the Food Network:
"The commercial break shows folks in the kitchen, all smiles as they use plastic wrap to cover plates, bowls, etc., to move to the fridge or wherever.
"This is false advertising — evidently by very proficient actors using either a ‘just for filming’ wrap, or some computer generated illusion of the plastic wrap, easily floating, tearing, and wrapping.
"Admit it. Everyone buys this product, but no one can use it, at least not as easily as portrayed in the commercials. Hell, I can’t even tear it off the roll! Easily clings to stuff? Bull, the only thing it clings to is itself, in clumps.
"It takes 40 square feet off the roll to finally cover a 12-inch plate. And yet, not wanting to feel inept and a big doofus, we keep buying these rolls of frustration — all because of those fake commercials. A classic case of brainwashing and exploitation via a heartless manufacturer."
Yes, it's real
Head for the hills
Family tradition
Special People Dept.
- Joan Oppenheim, of Metairie, celebrates her 99th birthday Tuesday, March 24. She was volunteering at the World War II Museum information booth in New Orleans until the coronavirus pandemic closed it down.
- Helen Palmer McSwain, of Galvez, celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday, March 24. She is a retired registered nurse, and worked for the East Baton Rouge Health Clinic for many years.
- Rodney and Linda Oncale, of Pearl River, celebrate their 50th anniversary Tuesday, March 24.
Who needs reality?
Terry Grundmann, of Kenner, offers these discouraging words: "Woke from a nightmare, then thought of current reality and wanted to go back to sleep — that nightmare wasn’t as bad."
But not all bad
Lane Merliss says, "Since the coronavirus scare has dominated our lives, I do see one bright spot — I get fewer robocalls. Some days there are actually none, and other days just one or two."