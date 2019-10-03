Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, tells this "only in Louisiana" story:
"My friend the late Jimmy Cavalier ran for public office many years ago.
"He ran for constable. On election night when the votes were tallied, it was determined he had won by one or two votes.
"Since he owned a restaurant and bar in Pierre Part, he threw a victory gala.
"On Tuesday, when the machines were opened and the votes (officially) tallied, it was determined he had lost by one or two votes.
"That night he threw another party celebrating his loss!"
Coals to Newcastle Dept.
Julie States, of Kenner, adds to our tales of the popularity of Coors beer back when it was hard to find:
"My husband and I taught in Germany for our military stationed over there in the ’70s and ’80s.
"If anyone came over from the U.S. and wanted to stay with us, they had to bring a six-pack of Coors. He got to enjoy Coors in a famous beer-producing country!"
Border crossing
And while we're on the subject, Buck Bertrand says, "In 1980, while we were fishing on Toledo Bend Lake, a sudden and violent storm approached. Lots of heavy rain and lightning.
"Closest shelter was an upscale restaurant and bar overlooking the lake in Hemphill, Texas. Our group of about 30 childhood friends from Lawtell were fishing in our yearly tournament.
"While enjoying the dry shelter, great burgers and fries with cold Coors beer, a Coors truck stopped to make a delivery. I asked the driver if he would sell me a few cases, but he said I needed a Texas liquor license.
"The restaurant owner said to use his license for my purchase. The owner purchased 5 cases and I purchased 20.
"You don't get many opportunities like this very often. A few days later, I went and picked up my Coors cases from the restaurant, loaded them in my van, covered them with a tarp and headed home."
Nothing special
John N. Strecker says, "Being a Kansas native coming of age in the 1970s, I find stories of the lengths people went to trying to get Coors beer very interesting.
"I guess because it was always available to my buddies and me, it was seldom our first beverage brand of choice."
Right, John. I've mentioned this before. Coors seemed to be popular only when it was hard to get around here. My friends who frequent bars tell me that they don't see it being ordered all that often.
Nice People Dept.
Darlene Guichard says, "My recently deceased mom was in intensive care unit for a period of time before she passed away. My family was spending a great deal of time there, with little thought to what was happening at home.
"I raced home one evening, under dark clouds, hoping to be able to mow the lawn before it rained. When I turned into the driveway, I noticed that my lawn had already been mowed by my neighbor, Myron.
"He is an angel and a godsend."
Special People Dept.
- Eulah Ferachi, of Plaquemine, celebrates her 96th birthday Saturday, Oct. 5.
- Jane Carles celebrates her 96th birthday Friday, Oct. 4.
- Gerry and Marie Perret, of Slidell, celebrate 66 years of marriage Friday, Oct. 4.
Backward look
Montie Mitchell says, "In 1968 I had a Volkswagen Beetle named the 'Gray Goose.'
"The first time I drove her to Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, I quickly realized after class I didn’t know how to put her in reverse.
"I got in front of her, pushed her into the street, jumped in and headed back to Baton Rouge.
"When I got home, after using a few emergency words, I told my husband, 'Get out here and show me how to put this darn goose in reverse.'"
(What are "emergency words?" Although I think I know, and "darn" isn't one of them.)
A knocking sound
What I feared has happened; knock-knock jokes are starting to ooze into my mailbox.
For instance, this one from Sandra Vargo, of Clinton:
Knock knock.
Who’s there?
Asbestos.
Asbestos who?
Asbestos I can tell it’s gonna be hot till Christmas!