I need free medical advice to save a valued contributor:
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says he's tested negative for COVID, so he figures he has "the worst case of some kind of flu. Fever, coughing, sore throat, aching joints are just some of the symptoms.
"Several friends have said putting Vicks VapoRub on my feet and wearing socks would cause the fever and coughing to abate.
"Nothing I can find written by medical professionals lends any credence to this claim; however, quite a few home remedy sites recommend the practice.
"Do you or your readers know anything about this, or anything else that would relieve my misery?"
(My grandmother rubbed Vicks on my chest when I was a kid. She'd cover it with a warm towel, give me a hot toddy, and put me to bed. It worked.)
Mom knows best
Teddy McGehee, of Baton Rouge, says this sandwich tale is "perhaps a non-sandwich tale:
"Attending a boy’s day prep in Philly, we were given the choice between school meals and bring-your-own.
"Seventh grade was rough. 'Dragon Lady' was head chef, and stumbled once a week— way undercooked chicken one day, green bananas for dessert the next.
"Told mom I was taking sandwiches to school for the spring semester.
"She taught me! She made 100 sandwiches on white bread with one paper-thin sliver of various sliced meats only folks from the early '60s will remember.
"She wrapped them and put them in the freezer.
"It was a sandwich so lame I had to stick my dessert, Oreos, in between the bread to give it flavor. Opted for school lunches thereafter."
Special deliveries
Stories of newspapers thrown by kids on bikes reminded Ray Schell, of Prairieville, of his delivery career:
"It's been 71 years since I had a paper route, but I remember how to fold up the paper to throw on the porch.
"But mostly I remember making enough money at it that, at about age 14, I could afford a used Cushman motor scooter for $110. Felt great about that."
Perpetual motion
"All the talk of dance halls brings back a fond memory," says Annie Fugler, of Denham Springs:
"My best friend, Louella, a widow, lived in Poche Bridge with her six children and her sweet, elderly Cajun daddy. I spent many weekends there.
"One Saturday night, Lou and I took PawPaw to La Poussiere Dance Hall in Breaux Bridge, and the old man never sat down! I got to Cajun dance with him on one of the most famous dance floors in Acadiana. Good times!"
Oh, baby!
"Don from Chilly Gentilly" says it wasn't only Cajun dance halls in the country that treated dance floors to aid sliding and gliding by dancers:
"At one of my early class reunions in the Airport Hilton, I remember them using Johnson & Johnson baby powder on the floor, so some could try to dance like James Brown."
Cool radio
Speaking of James Brown, he's one of the many artists featured on Baton Rouge Magnet High's two radio stations.
Rob Payer, who runs the student training program, reminds us that WBRH (90.3 FM, jazz) and KBRH (1260 AM, R&B and blues) are holding their on-air Fall Fund Drive through Sunday, Oct 2.
Tune in to see how you can help the kids keep the 45-year-old stations pumping out music you won't find anywhere else.
Buyer beware
"We are all subjected to TV ads for drugs, lotions, etc. of some kind that promise to alleviate whatever ails us," says Paul Major, of Livonia.
"What is hard to notice is the small print at the bottom of the screen which generally says, 'This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.'
"So it is being hawked to us because…?"