Here's an example of throwing yourself on the mercy of the court:
A former federal magistrate says the Saturday story about restrooms on spaceships reminded him of this incident:
"I was trying a 'bird' case involving 9 unrepresented defendants charged with hunting over a baited pond. I instructed the defendants as to how we would proceed, and concluded with the instruction that if anyone had a question, he should raise his hand.
"One of the defendants immediately raised his hand.
"When I asked if he had a question, he said 'Can I go to the bathroom?' I said yes and called a recess."
Stop and go
Paul Major, of Livonia, says, "Continuing the thread about stoplight encounters, this is my driving experience:
"A while back I pulled up at a stoplight on College Drive in Baton Rouge. The driver of the car ahead of me looked down, presumably at a phone.
"The light turned green. The head stayed down. I honked and the head came up and we went on.
"We stopped at the next light. The head went down. The light turned green. The head stayed down. I honked and the head came up and we went on.
"We stopped at the third light. The head went down. The light turned green. The head stayed down. I honked and the head came up and we went on.
"At that point our paths thankfully diverged. Whatever happened to making driving your primary focus while behind the wheel?"
Driving to distraction
While we're on the subject, David Palmisano, of Marrero, says, "After sitting and watching signal lights cycle from red to green to red again, and just moving a car length closer, I must admit I am one of the people who feel obligated to blow my horn.
"I realize we have been taught to look left, right, and then left again before proceeding through an intersection, but I challenge anyone to show me where it says you must also check text messages, send a reply, post to Facebook, or have a completely irrelevant conversation before proceeding.
"When you are sitting behind a person who is really slow to respond to a green signal, take a look at where their eyes are focused.
"Most of the time their eyes will be directed downwards to the phone that is permanently attached to their palm. And we wonder why our insurance rates are sky high!
Divine intervention?
Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, points out that in the Friday column his name was given as "Church" Falcon.
Since Chuck has been a valued contributor for a very long time, I assume this was merely the result of a faulty spellcheck function on my computer.
But it's possible it was a effort by my subconscious to make sure his spiritual affairs were in order…
Special People Dept.
— Lorena "T-Moon" Guillot, of the Ossun community near Scott, celebrates her 110th birthday Tuesday, Jan. 19.
— Jimmy and Billie Langlois, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 64th anniversary Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The littlest heretic
Dave Arata, of Waggaman, says, "After reading funny stories about church services, I have to tell this story, repeated in our family for many years.
"For decades the family cuckoo clock has captured the interest of all the children in the family, who waited for the cuckoo bird to come out every hour and chirp 'Cuckoo' for the number of times of that hour.
"As a toddler, one of the first words my brother learned was 'Cuckoo-cuckoo.'
"At church one Sunday, the pastor was making his annual plea to the very quiet congregation about increasing their donations to meet the church's expenses.
"In the middle of his presentation, my toddler brother screamed out 'Cuckoo-cuckoo!'
"Needless to say, everyone in the church could not stop laughing. I don't remember anyone saying if the pastor was amused, or if he was able to finish his plea."
He knows cats
This column's unpaid scientific consultant Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge, presents proof that the world is round:
"If the world was flat, cats would push everything off of it!"