Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette, says my desire to have a tank to deal with rude drivers reminds him of his experience in Saudi Arabia in 1999-2000.
"Expatriate drivers are very careful and considerate, as the law is if you hurt someone, you have to take care of that person's family until the hurt person can go back to work. Kinda like here but without the lawyers.
"Of course the local drivers take advantage of this.
"Well, this one ex-pat, tired of the rudeness of locals and knowing his time there was short, got an older model Chevrolet Suburban, removed the front bumper and replaced it with a very sturdy I-beam along with extra bracing.
"For a week or two, when a rude and impatient driver would break into the line he was patiently sitting in, he would give that driver a tap (or ram) from his 'improved' Suburban."
Larry says by the time the Saudi authorities identified this rogue driver, "he had left the country and parked his modified Suburban at the airport — parked illegally, of course."
Yeah, I know, you can't condone criminal behavior. But as a Baton Rouge driver, I can understand the motivation…
Dem bones
Robert Day says our Sears memories remind him of a common department store device back in the day:
"None of the memories I saw mentioned the marvelous X-ray box that allowed you to stick your feet in the bottom and look through a window on top to see all of the bones in your feet.
"I did it so many times that I am surprised I did not suffer some of the consequences of radiation exposure."
Simple pleasures
Diane T. Martin, of Morgan City, continues our nostalgia trip:
"My grandmother was a Montgomery Ward customer, not Sears. My favorite pastime as a young child and into my early teens was playing with paper dolls.
"The Montgomery Ward catalogues helped build a 'house' and a 'wardrobe' for my doll family. I’d cut out a stove, fridge, sink, cabinets, and table and chairs for the kitchen; sofa, chairs, tables, and radio for the living room; and so on until I had a complete house.
"The wardrobe held evening gowns, dresses, robes and pjs, and sometimes even a fur coat. I might find a man and a couple of children to complete my paper doll’s life.
"Those were the days children had to use their imaginations to play all kinds of games."
Charlotte and Rusty
Norma Kimble says the 17-year-old "C. Kimble" who wrote me about a New Orleans sports monument is Charlotte Irene Kimble.
She mentioned adding New Orleans native Rusty Staub to the suggested monument because as a baby, she was in a photo with the great baseball player.
Norma says picture was shot in 2001. Rusty, who played for the Mets, "used to host a barbecue at Shea Stadium, behind the bleachers, to benefit the widows and orphans of NYPD and NYFD," and this was the occasion where the treasured picture was taken.
Bear's way
My mention of the legendary Alabama football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant brought this note from Jim Pitchford:
"On the subject of Bear, he could be an accuser and offer a compliment at the same time. After the Alabama game in 1969 (won by LSU 20-15), he said, 'It was plumb inhuman of Cholly Mac to turn (halfback) Eddie Ray loose tonight.'"
Happy returns
Susan and Richard Lipsey, of Baton Rouge, thank "a gentleman named Mr. Brooks," who found and returned Richard's pocket calendar, which he had dropped after a speech at St. James Place.
"What a heartwarming act of kindness," says Susan.
Special People Dept.
Oliver and Laura Jarreau, of Oscar, celebrate their 70th anniversary on Monday, Nov. 5.
Fish story
Perry Snyder, of Baton Rouge, visiting Wisconsin, was at a stop sign in the hamlet of Chetek when he saw a sign offering stuffed trophy fish for unlucky anglers who couldn't catch one on their own.
Perry says the discovery of this service "will cause me to examine more carefully photos of trophies."