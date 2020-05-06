Martin St. Romain has this "UFO" story:
"In 1944, when I was almost 10, I would often go hunting or fishing on the back end of our family property, which was approximately a mile in length. The boundary line was a narrow drainage canal.
"I always brought my single shot Remington .410 and a fishing pole. One day when I was fishing it was very foggy. A blimp appeared out of the sky, about 100 or 200 feet high and completely silent.
"I had never seen a blimp before, or even heard of one. I thought it was an alien craft.
"I grabbed my shotgun and fishing pole and started to run back home. Each time I looked back, that 'space craft' was still following me.
"When I arrived home, my mother explained to me that the blimp was a Navy surveillance craft stationed in Houma (11 miles from my home), used to spot German subs in the Gulf of Mexico during World War II.
"I think that was the fastest mile ever run by a 9-year-old."
(Martin, I thought you were going to say you took a shot at the blimp. I'm glad you didn't — and I'm sure the Navy is too.)
Pandemic dictionary
David Earle, of Baton Rouge, submits this new word for our times: "'Q-Fat' is defined as the weight gained from a too-close relationship with your refrigerator during the quarantine."
Translator needed
"Mention of 'Les Americans' brought to mind a family chuckle," says Linda Hughes Whitman, of Denham Springs.
"Momma married into a Cajun family. When she and Daddy would take my grandma to the country to visit her cousin, the two would speak fluent Cajun the entire visit.
"After a while, Momma would hear the word 'American.' That’s when she knew they were talking about her. Had they said 'Margie,' she would have known. No fooling my momma."
The Schriever train
A college story from EdnaMarie Campbell Sevin:
"When I began my freshman year at Nicholls (then Francis T. Nicholls Junior College of LSU), students often arrived late to first period class, with the excuse 'We caught the train at Schriever!'
"When I asked where students got off the train from Schriever to get to class, a loud guffaw ensued.
"I quickly learned this meant the Southern Pacific tracks at Schriever were blocking the road to Nicholls with a train; a great excuse for being late.
"Unfortunately for my group driving in from Napoleonville, there were no train tracks with trains blocking our way. We had to be on time."
Special People Dept.
Doris West, a native of New Orleans, celebrates her 91st birthday Thursday, May 7.
Grooming crisis
Readers bemoan our current shaggy status:
- Charlotte Keller says, "I know everyone is lamenting the lack of availability of hair salons these days, but I'm starting to feel like Sally Fields.
"My hair looks like her headpiece in 'The Flying Nun.' I'm afraid a good wind will have me sailing around the neighborhood."
- Paul Allen, of Baton Rouge, says, "Many years ago (too many), when it was time for a haircut we used to say 'We need to get our ears lowered.'
"Soon, with the barber shops being closed for the past several weeks, I will have to lower my ears to approximately shoulder level."
- T-Bob Taylor, of Panama City Beach, Florida, says, "Wonder how many readers let all facial hair grow during shut-in days?
"I didn't send you a picture of my growth, but consider it a cross between Gabby Hayes, Werewolf, and Wolverine.
"Strangely, I got comments from people who liked it. Back to work this morn, it took 2½ cheap razors after I chopped with regular and small scissors. Have you ever turned your beard loose? Don't."
(I did once, T-Bob, and discovered it came in looking like crabgrass.)
Arrested development
A frustrated Mariano Hinojosa says, "Can everyone please just follow the government instructions, so we can knock out this coronavirus? I feel like a kindergartner who keeps losing more recess time because one or two kids can't follow directions."