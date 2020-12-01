As you might have noticed, we've been telling stories about how old kids imagine us to be. Some are just kinda scary:
Terri Rogers Zeller, of Gonzales, says, "Some years ago when my then 4-year-old neighbor Austin was visiting with his dad, he piped up and asked me if I was around when there were dinosaurs.
"I laughed and said, 'No, I'm not that ancient!'
"However, his words sort of came true, when I was a background extra in 'Jurassic World' when it filmed in New Orleans about seven years ago."
Early arrival
Susan Hodges says, "Your column about kids wondering if their grandmother knew the Pilgrims reminded me of a situation I encountered.
"My husband and I were taking six children from the country on a visit to the State Capitol.
"Somehow we got to discussing the founding of our country, and I told them I had gone to Jamestown, Virginia, and saw where in 1607 English colonists established the first permanent settlement in North America.
"A small voice from the back said, 'Do you think she is really that old?'
"I turned around and said, 'I saw where they landed, I did not arrive with them.'"
Fair warning
"I was amused when reading the safety instructions that came with my new vacuum," says Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge:
"I know they were probably all inspired by lawsuits.
"Here are my favorites of the 25 'Use Warnings' under the heading 'Safety Instructions,' designed to protect us from our own stupidity:
"'DO NOT use to pick up … smoking or burning objects (hot coals, cigarette butts, or matches); flammable or combustible materials (lighter fluid, gasoline, or kerosene); or toxic materials (chlorine bleach, ammonia, or drain cleaner).'"
New math?
Daryel Prust, of Baton Rouge, says, "I read some of your readers’ rants on misused words and phrases, and here’s one that bugs me.
"People are always giving or asking others to give 110%. I haven’t been to math class in some time, but isn’t that an impossibility?"
Yes, Daryel, you're 1,000% right!
It's the unique-est!
Speaking of word misuse, Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, says, "Heard a radio announcer describe an object as ‘fairly unique.’
"What’s next? Really unique? Really, really unique?
"How 'bout really, really, Holy Cow! unique?
"This could go on forever."
Initial reaction
Sharilynn Aucoin says, "You might call this 'Generation Gap!'
"Recently, we called DirecTV to inquire about our account. When we asked the agent to check on our Home Box Office subscription, he had not a clue what we were talking about!
"When my husband said, 'You know, Home Box Office, HBO,' the agent finally understood.
"We found that hilarious but decided to check up on some of our family members. We had our two 50-plus daughters ask their teens and 20-somethings if they knew what Home Box Office was, and they also had not a clue!
"When did we become a society of 'initials only?'"
LOL, Sharilynn. …
Special People Dept.
- Rebecca Simmons McMorris, of Baton Rouge celebrates her 96th birthday Wednesday, Dec. 2. She says she has never seen a year like this one. (Me neither, Rebecca; let's hope a year like 2020 only comes around every 96 years.)
- Alna Abbott, of Zachary, celebrates her 90th birthday Wednesday, December 2.
- Elizabeth and Al Brown, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 59th anniversary Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Winning a title
David Earle, of Baton Rouge, says, "Our backyard is home to our greyhound, Maggie, and her play-date guests when our grandchildren drop off our great-grand-dogs for us to babysit.
"To prepare for a few mask-wearing guests for this Thanksgiving, my wife (She-Who-Must-Be-Obeyed) put the pooper-scooper in my hand and pointed to the vast collection of doggie-landmines awaiting collection.
"Having exceptional emotional intelligence, she mitigated my distain for such a lowly, dirty job to a person with an advanced degree by giving me a title of 'Pooper-Scooper Trooper,' so I then gleefully made this collection of natural fertilizer with a smile.
"My question to you, ole wise and powerful wizard of ink: can I use this title on my résumé?"
Yes, but only if it's a similar job at the zoo. …