Harold Chastant III tells us what it takes to call yourself a real New Orleanian:
"I was born in 1950 in New Orleans at Hotel Dieu. That tells you everything about me if you are familiar with this area.
"I never owned or heard about sneakers. What are sneakers? We had tennis shoes, regardless of high top, low top, or brand. We didn’t play tennis, but I guess it didn’t matter.
"We never had a sink (we had a zinc); we never had a refrigerator (ice box); we never had a sidewalk (banquette); we never had cooking oil (earl); we never had a sliding board (chute da chute).
"I once heard a much older New Orleans deacon, reading a Bible verse at Mass, read that the poor widow gave up her last three kerns (coins). I will hold on to that for the rest of my life.
"If you look up my dad’s picture (Harold Chastant Jr.) in the obituary section of both the Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate in 2017, his seven children picked out the picture of him wearing his father's Dixie Beer cap.
"A true traditional New Orleanian family."
Dylan and the ants
Jude LeBoeuf, of Kenner, says he's "been trying to resist" adding to our series on mondegreens, but some of the misheard song lyrics he recalls are too good not to share.
By the way, Jude doesn't say he was the one who misheard these lyrics, so it was probably someone he knew …
"'Bingo jet had a light on' — instead of 'big old jet airliner' in the Steve Miller Band's 'Jet Airliner.'
"'Every time you go away you take a piece of meat with you …' — actually 'take a piece of me with you,' from 'Every Time You Go Away,' a hit for Paul Young.
"'The ants are my friends' (for 'The answer, my friend' in Bob Dylan's 'Blowin' in the Wind.'"
Pledging her love
Juanita Coe, of Baton Rouge, says, "It was news to me when my prekindergarten daughter told me she had learned the 'Pledge to Allegiance.'
"When I asked her to recite it, she ended with '… and liver cheese for all.' (She loved liver cheese!) Priceless!"
Speaking of deli meat
Every year about this time I bemoan the fact that Baton Rouge doesn't have a true New York-style deli, and thank the folks at Beth Shalom Synagogue for giving us a taste of what we're missing with their corned beef sandwich sale.
It's in its 36th year, and happens Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. You can drive through or have these ultimate bag lunches delivered. Go online to BethShalomYall.com/CBSS or call (225) 924-6773.
Spring fervor
Harriet St. Amant, of Baton Rouge, agrees with my rant about daylight saving time problems in the Wednesday column:
"DST is an anachronism whose time has long since lapsed. We don't need to save electricity for the 'war effort.' We don't need to concern ourselves that twinight doubleheaders will not have ample lighting; I can't think of any stadiums anywhere that don't have powerful lighting systems."
And, she adds, "The risk to kids waiting for a school bus in the dark is a real one."
Trust the Bible
For many years Algie Petrere, of Central, has been brightening the column with little jokes and stories. So when she says a gag is a favorite, it's worth noting:
"A lady who lived by herself came home and found her house was being robbed — and the robber was still there!
"She was well versed in the Bible, so she shouted at the robber: 'Acts 2:38!' That's the Bible verse that says, 'Repent and be baptized for the forgiveness of your sins …'
"The robber stopped dead in his tracks, and sat calmly waiting while the lady called the police.
"As the police were arresting the robber, an officer asked him, 'Why didn't you just run or something? All she did was yell a Bible verse at you.'
"The robber, shocked, replied, 'A Bible verse? I thought she said she had an ax and two .38s!'"