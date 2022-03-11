Dear Smiley: When my husband and I evacuated New Orleans for Hurricane Katrina, we took temporary residence in Denham Springs.
When New Orleans first reopened to residents, we went home to assess damages and found a family of mice in our pantry.
After we moved back in, I ordered some Havahart mouse traps, that catch the mouse without killing it.
We set the traps before we went to bed, enticing the mice with granola and peanut butter. In the morning we discovered the bait had worked!
I picked up the two occupied traps, put them into a garbage bag, and walked down my sidewalk to City Park. My plan was to release them across Bayou Metairie, deep in the park.
As luck would have it, garbage service had returned, and the truck was rumbling down our street. Hanging off the side of the truck, the man waved to me: “Hey, lady, throw the bag to me!”
“No thank you,” I answered and kept walking. I couldn't explain I am that lady who saves mice.
Postscript: We subsequently tried “noise-clicking” deterrents, sticky traps (the worst!), and “snap-their- necks” traps. Nothing worked!
The tenacious mice remained with us for about two years, until a stray cat adopted us. Whodatcat was a fierce huntress. She did not have a heart — and by then, neither did I!
KATHLEEN SCHRENK
New Orleans
Liquid gold
Dear Smiley: I was driving with my friend Boudreaux the other day, proudly showing off all the gadgets on my new pickup.
I turned on the huge e-screen, just as I drove past a gas station.
"'Dang,' says Boudreaux, 'look at those numbers spinning up and up!'
"'That’s my tachometer,' I explained.
"'Ain’t looking at your screen,' said Boudreaux. 'I’m watching them gas prices on the station's electronic billboard.'"
HARVEY PASHIBIN
Upper Lafayette
Surfeit of satsumas
Dear Smiley: A little over 50 years ago, I attended a small high school on the east bank's River Road, some 30 miles below New Orleans.
A satsuma orchard was near the front entrance to the school. Students were expressly forbidden from going anywhere near that grove.
One late fall day, two friends and I decided a couple of satsumas would make the perfect after-lunch dessert. The principal, returning from an off-campus meeting, caught us red-handed.
To our surprise, he pointed us toward a stack of bushel baskets and told us to spend the afternoon picking the orchard clean for its owners.
Not believing our good fortune, we spent the day talking, joking, and picking satsumas, eating about every fifth one and laughing at how stupid the principal was to "punish" us in that fashion.
The next morning, I woke up sick as a dog …
Suffering at home for the next two days, it occurred to me that maybe the principal's punishment might not have been as stupid as it seemed.
DENNIS D. RITTER JR.
The Woodlands, Texas
Cowboys and Cajuns
Dear Smiley: Another "culture shock" wedding:
My son Chad married a Texas girl in Houston the day before the Saints played in the Super Bowl. (The priest commented that “Hell must have frozen over.”)
The bride's dad, Mike, passed a cowboy boot around for the money dance, something no one from Louisiana had ever seen.
When the band took their break, those Cajuns from Louisiana played their Mardi Gras music and "When The Saints Go Marching In," as we second-lined around the guests, waving napkins. A Texas guest commented, "Those people from Louisiana sure know how to party!"
CHUCK FALCON
Donaldsonville
Pity the turkey
Dear Smiley: Northern Illinois, where I used to live, is farm country.
Every fall one town, Huntley, had "The Turkey Testicle Festival," with bowls of fried turkey testicles on the bars and people eating them like peanuts.
MARIANN HANSEN
Metairie
Works for me
Dear Smiley: I see your method of madness is contagious.
Walt Handelsman, the editorial cartoonist, has taken your idea of letting his readers do his work.
He is now having them contribute to his column by filling in the word balloons in his cartoons.
BEVERLY BULLIGAN
Kenner
Dear Beverly: Yes, I consider myself a mentor and role model for the kid …