Dear Smiley: When my mom was a little girl in New Orleans, she would sometimes roller skate the length of St. Charles Avenue to get to school. Back then, Dominican had classes all the way to kindergarten.
My grandmother was taken aback at a teacher-parent conference when the nuns complimented her on her beautiful rose garden, since my mom was bringing bouquets of roses to honor the Virgin Mary.
The extent of my grandmother’s garden was one scrawny gardenia bush.
So she asked my mom where all the flowers came from. My mom told her that all those houses on the way to school had flowers to spare, and she felt certain they would love to add some to Mary’s altar.
So she always brought a pair of scissors with her to cut the prettiest ones.
DALE MARKS
Baton Rouge
But not THAT way!
Dear Smiley: I am one of seven siblings, and we ate a lot of grits and butter growing up in Baton Rouge.
When I brought my now-husband, from Missouri, home to Baton Rouge to meet the family, my mother prepared grits for breakfast.
Since he'd never had them before, he asked how he should eat them. She politely answered, "Any way you'd like."
So "Mr. Literal" reached for the sugar and milk and dressed his grits. My Mississippi father wasn't fazed, but Mama and I frowned and I said, "That's not how you eat them! You put butter on them!"
He said, "Well, you said, ‘Any way you'd like.’ ”
LUCY PERRY
Kansas City, Missouri
Just say no
Dear Smiley: Grandson Conner is squarely in the middle of the terrible twos.
His latest antic is that he will not accept “No” for an answer. So when his parents tell him “No,” he will typically respond with “OK, I will not do it now, but I will do it later.”
For instance, when his mom Allison told him, “No, you can’t play with a knife,” he responds with, “OK, I will play with the knife later.”
I had my first run-in with Conner on this issue when we were riding in my car and he asked if he could unbuckle his child restraint harness.
Of course, I stated flatly, “No.”
Conner immediately responded with, “Don’t tell me no.”
I responded with a more emphatic, “Boy, don’t you tell me no.”
Conner stole my heart when he smiled and responded, “OK, I’ll tell you no later.”
It was all my wife Arlene and I could do to hold a straight face.
WARREN BYRD
Baton Rouge
Say it with ink
Dear Smiley: In Navy boot camp in the mid-’60s, one recruit cursed himself every day for enlisting. He hated the Navy.
We were shocked when he returned from our one-day leave with a shoulder tattoo of an eagle holding a double-banded ribbon with "U.S. NAVY" on the top band.
I asked him, “I thought you hated the Navy. What changed?”
He said, “Nothing. The day I get discharged I am going to have SUCKS tattooed on the bottom band.”
BO BIENVENU
Prairieville
Lifetime commitment
Dear Smiley: Regarding people so old they don't buy green bananas: I don't buy green bananas, but I just adopted/rescued a 2-year-old dog.
FRANCIS CELINO
The Metairie Miscreant
Pointed response
Dear Smiley: A Cajun story:
Tante Na Na was getting up in age and growing feeble.
When her family would visit her, they noticed she was complaining of pains in various parts of her body.
When they asked where it hurt, she’d point to her leg and say, “Ayiie.” She'd point to her stomach and say, “Ayiie,” and to her head and say, “Ayiie.”
They took her to the doctor, who did an examination. He then ordered an X-ray. Afterward, he consulted with the family and gave his diagnosis — her pointing finger was fractured.
ALEX "SONNY" CHAPMAN
Ville Platte