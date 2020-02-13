Evidently everyone from Louisiana named Melancon has had a similar experience with folks from elsewhere pronouncing their name:
John C. Saunders Jr., of New Orleans, says, "Smiley, your story from Mr. Melancon about his service in the Panama Canal Zone reminded me of a similar story my dad often told about his time during World War II in the Aleutian Islands.
"My father retired as a captain in the Coast Guard, but served in the Navy in World War II. He was assigned to a mine sweeper in the Pacific, but temporarily stationed in the Aleutians around 1942.
"One of his duties was to conduct roll call at morning assembly.
"On his first morning, he commenced calling out names. He called for 'Seaman Ma-lawn-son.' Silence. He repeated the call again. Silence again. He repeated it a third time, adding, 'Do any of you swabbies know where Ma-lawn-son is?'
“ ‘I’m right here, sir,’ was the response in a south Louisiana accent. Explaining the delay in answering, the seaman said, ‘Oh, sir, I can’t tell you what it felt like to hear my name called out. I been Mel-an-con to everybody ’cept you! I wanted to hear Ma-lawn-son as much as I could.’ ”
Cajun or Irish?
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says this about Cajun names:
"Sarah Stravinska’s story about the mispronunciation of the name 'Aucoin' reminded me of a time when I lived in the Frozen Nawth (Monroe), where they speak a different language.
"I had just moved there and met a man by that name. But when I tried to call him a few days later, there was not a single O’Quinn listed in the phone book."
Canoeing in hell
Storm says, "Your mention of alternative song lyrics made me think of a canoe trip to Arkansas' beautiful Buffalo River in 1974 or ’75. We were putting the canoes in at the small town of Pruitt when our group of five canoes became six; we adopted a couple of LSU students who liked three things — canoeing, singing, and cold 'root beer.'
"They had two songs: 'Wave to Dave and Wave to Mike' (Freddie Fender's 'Wasted Days and Wasted Nights') and 'There’s a Bathroom on the Right!' (Creedence Clearwater Revival's line 'There's a bad moon on the rise' from the song 'Bad Moon Rising.') The rest of us were lambasted with these lyrics ad nauseam for three days! We were all a bit glad to pull our canoes out at the Woolum Crossing pickup spot!"
They're mondegreens
Jo Ann Paulin, of Metairie, says there's a name for misheard song lyrics — mondegreens:
"My late hubby, Chappie, was guilty of a few. He thought the song 'Blue Velvet' was actually 'Blue Leather,' and the song 'Stayin’ Alive' was 'Stay in the Light.’ ”
A K&B deal
Barry St. Cyr, noting our discussion of K&B beer, says, "Found this today. Just to let you know such a thing existed."
He sends photos of a deck of K&B playing cards. The back has the drugstore chain's logo, with a purple border.
Special People Dept.
- Adele C. Saacks Mulé, of Covington, formerly of Chalmette, celebrates her 99th birthday Friday, Feb. 14.
- Bus DiPalma celebrates his 93rd birthday, Saturday, Feb. 15. He is a World War II Navy veteran.
- Ross and Diane Broderson, of Destrehan, celebrate 50 years of marriage Friday, Feb. 14.
- Eileen and Lynn "Woody" Woodward, of Denham Springs ("formerly of Chalmette prior to Katrina"), celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Feb. 14. He is a Vietnam War veteran.
Poor and thirsty
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, was reminded of this by our mention of inexpensive booze in earlier times:
"Living in West Stadium at LSU in the early ’60s is an indication that money was tight, so budget bourbon was a priority. Besides Food Town bourbon, mentioned by Roger Waggoner, the others on what I remember as 'the $2.99 shelf' were Guckenheimer, Ten High, and New Orleans’ own, Old Comiskey. All were equally flavorful."
Thanks a lot, Bo — I got a headache just reading about those brands.