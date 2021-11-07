Jeannette Beck says, "Some years ago my father-in-law had surgery. He was 92 at the time. So for the next several weeks he was our guest.
"Every day I would bring him outside to sit on my front porch. It was October, so I would dress him so he would be warm.
"Several of our friends passed in the front of our home and called to say my 'scarecrow looked so real.'"
Which reminds me
Years ago a lady from New Roads sent me a tie in fall colors: bright streaks of orange and brown with some hints of yellow and black.
She said for several years she had put the tie on the scarecrow she put on her front porch for Halloween.
When she finally retired the scarecrow, she thought the tie might be something I could use.
I wore it proudly around Halloween for a number of years, and always enjoyed telling the story of how I got it when someone asked, "Where'd you get that thing?"
Finally Lady Katherine told me the joke was getting old and the tie needed to go away.
But the story lingers on…
How women shop
Gerald Arbour addresses a subject that's a mystery to most guys:
"Since several readers have related their trips to New Orleans to shop, I would like to tell of my and my girlfriend’s shopping experience.
"Knowing how she liked to shop, I invited her to take a Greyhound bus trip to Canal Street with me from the Baton Rouge terminal one Saturday.
"We walked and shopped from one end of Canal Street to the other, then went up and down the other side of the street.
"We got back to the bus station with her purchases and caught the last bus back to Baton Rouge. Man, was I tired!
"Later in the week, she advised me that she wasn’t that enamored with her purchases, and had returned them in the Baton Rouge branches of the Canal Street stores.
"In spite of all that, I still married her. And 49 years of shopping later, we still are shopping together — occasionally!"
Name your poison
Charles Stroud adds to our series on crop dusters in biplanes:
"In the late '50s my father, Milton Stroud, was in charge of the agriculture at Angola prison.
"As part of his job, he was responsible for keeping the boll weevil out of the cotton crop. The only thing available was DDT poison.
"I would go with him to work, when he used a biplane to spread the dust. He would load the dust and spin the prop to get the engine cranked for the pilot.
"When the plane was in the air, he would drop me off at the corner of the field with instructions to wave at the pilot when the plane went over, move 10-12 rows while he turned around, then wave at him again.
"For uncounted acres of cotton, I was the marker. Many days I would come home coated in DDT. My wife thinks that may have some affect on my behavior today."
No yellow feet here
Toni Whittington Kinchen, "Proud cheerleading squad member for LSU's ‘58 national champions," makes this "movies versus reality" correction:
"In response to the Thursday tidbit about LSU cheerleading apparel for the movie 'Everybody’s All-American,' the L sweater and possibly the saddle oxford shoes were authentic — but we never wore yellow socks! That was pure Hollywood!"
Special People Dept.
— Aline R. Collins, of Old Jefferson, celebrated her 90th birthday Sunday, Nov. 7.
— Alton and Sherleen Barras, of Carencro, celebrate their 63rd anniversary Monday, Nov. 8.
— Jim and Gwen Dugas, of Abita Springs, former residents of Harvey, celebrated 57 years of marriage Oct. 31.
Selective memory
"Nathan from Galvez" comments on my Saturday recollection about judging an alligator cooking contest:
"In the past you have referred to your bad memory due to age.
"But I see in Saturday’s paper your taste buds for gator make it seem the cooking contest happened yesterday."
Well, Nathan, it wasn't all that long ago — 1979, maybe 1980…