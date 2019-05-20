William Torres says, "Our great-grandson Parker, 6, bought a birthday present for his brother Logan, 4, with his own money he earned doing chores.
"He called us and said, 'Granny, now I'm UNRICH!'"
Not to worry
We've run several stories about the kindness of hometown bankers back in years past. Now Gary E. Penton, of Pineville, tells us a similar tale of a hometown retailer:
"In the early '50s, I was paying for my fiancée's rings at Koblen's Jewelers in Alexandria. I was in Louisiana College on the Korean War Education Bill, and collected a check only after being enrolled for each semester.
"When one payment on the rings was due, I had not yet received my check.
"I went to the store to explain and apologize for not having the payment that was due.
"Mr. Koblen called me aside and softly gave me a life lesson: 'Young man, as long as you are worried about it, we don't worry — but if you don't worry about it, then we worry.'"
Stop, muffin thief!
Sarah Stravinska, of Chestnut, tells a story about the frustrations of a restaurant worker:
"When I worked at Sambo’s (a long-defunct diner chain) during college at Florida State, waitresses had to pay back the money if a customer walked out without paying.
"It was Christmas Day and we were the only restaurant open. I was one of two waitresses who showed up to work. I really needed the money.
"Everybody in Tallahassee seemed to be at the restaurant. Customers were screaming for service.
"A man kept whining at me to get him coffee to go, then had me heat up a blueberry muffin. Then I watched with astonishment as he sailed right past the cashier without paying!
"I lost it. Screaming obscenities about thieves, I charged out into the parking lot and tackled this very big man. Coffee and muffin went flying. For good measure I stomped on his warm muffin.
"I stomped back in the restaurant, hearing men say, 'That there is 95 pounds of rompin’ stompin’ fury!'
"The boss sent me to the break room to drink coffee and re-group. The cook, a man huge enough to house his really big heart, came in, swept me up and put me on his lap and just held me until I calmed down."
Living dangerously
Speaking of the trials and tribulations of restaurant servers, Ernie Gremillion tells us this tale:
"Our Saturday coffee group meets at the Piccadilly Cafeteria on Essen Lane, where Keisha is our waitress and takes great care of us.
"One of our group decided to play a small joke on her. He normally drinks his coffee half decaf, half regular.
"When she was asking him about a refill, he told her about the half/half request, but made a point he wanted the decaf on the bottom.
"That kinda worked the first time, but hasn't gotten much of a reaction from her when he has repeated it."
Ernie, I'd advise him not to push it. Keisha might be in a bad mood one morning — with pots of scalding coffee in each hand.
Always Christmas
One of the joys of parenthood is being able to irritate and embarrass your children.
For instance, "Kiera A.D." says she was living in her new home for eight months before she noticed the next door neighbors' holiday lights.
Turns out they stay on all year long — because the neighbors' daughter once complained about them.
The daughter moved out five years ago, but the colorful lights remain, awaiting her return visits.
Special People Dept.
Evelyn Gautreaux, of Baker, celebrates her 90th birthday Tuesday, May 21. She started the celebration Saturday at a surprise party put on by her children.
Too much information
David Porter has proof that the evil geniuses who run social media are watching us VERY closely:
"When I got my new computer, it said, 'Ask me anything.'
"So I typed in, 'What is Dolly Parton's bra size?'
"The computer told me, '38DD.'
"Then in the next few days my inbox was flooded with ads for plus-size women's underwear."