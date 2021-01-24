Don Cunningham, of Baton Rouge, reminds us of the days when Sunday beer sales were outlawed in the capital city:
"Back in the late '50s or early '60s, the owner of a small grocery store on Government Street was busted for selling beer on Sunday.
"The owner was represented by my attorney brother-in-law, Louis Quinn. They appeared before City Judge Hawk Daniels.
"Judge Daniels told the owner, 'I’ll have to suspend your liquor license for three days.'
"The owner replied, 'That’s OK, Judge — but could you not suspend it on Sunday? Because that’s my best day.'"
Chastised by Donna
It seems almost all of the the multitude of stories following the death of Donna Britt contained the word "beloved."
Indeed, the WAFB-TV anchor was one of Baton Rouge's most loved figures, giving back to the community in countless ways.
My favorite Donna Britt story is a silly one I've told many times. Here's a condensed version:
At a media luncheon promoting the eating of nutria, WAFB's Paul Gates and a cameraman were going around asking diners about the meat, prepared several ways.
When Paul asked me about it, I replied, "Tastes a little like cocker spaniel" — knowing that would never get on the air.
I was wrong.
After my comment aired, Donna exclaimed from her anchor's desk, "Smiley, stop that!"
And because the command was from Donna, I have never mentioned that particular breed of dog since…
Pick a color
Tom Madere, of LaPlace, says, "In the '60s, as teenagers, a friend and I double-dated in his car.
"We were stopped at the intersection of Airline Highway and Williams Boulevard in Kenner waiting to make a right turn.
"There was a police cruiser stopped behind us. When the light turned green my friend did not move. I think he was nervous with the police behind him, and was waiting for a turn arrow.
"The officer got out of his car and tapped on the driver's window. When my friend rolled it down, he pointed to the light and asked, 'What color would you like it to turn?'"
Think Cajun
After we mentioned oyster shells, Emmett Irwin told us this shell tale:
"This past Christmas my wife, Dodie, had some good ideas for what to do with oyster shells.
"We were able to get some oyster shells from a local restaurant, and she made Christmas tree ornaments, place cards, and ring holders out of them.
"We had a Cajun theme for our Christmas tree. She hand painted and decorated the oyster shells, glued tiny bottles of Tabasco sauce inside the shells, and hung them on the tree.
"All of her decorated shells turned out to be really pretty. She is very artsy craftsy."
Small World Dept.
After the Friday story about the Great Fruitcake Toss in Manitou Springs, Colorado, I heard from a friend from long ago, Maggie Searing, who says she now lives in that city, about a block from the park where the fruitcake toss is held. A friend had send her a copy of my story.
Special People Dept.
— Gerry Manning, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 100th birthday Monday, Jan. 25. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, instead of a birthday party a group of her Shadowbrook subdivision neighbors will sing “Happy Birthday” to her in front of her home at 9 a.m. Monday.
— Florence Collins, of Port Hudson, celebrated her 100th birthday Jan. 9.
— June Kennedy, of Zachary, celebrates her 96th birthday Monday, Jan. 25.
— Whitney and Dale Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 72nd anniversary Saturday, Jan. 23.
— Jim and Edda Lemoine, of River Ridge, celebrated their 62nd anniversary Saturday, Jan. 23.
— Dale and Judy Landry, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 50th anniversary Saturday, Jan. 23.
Here's Johnny!
Terry Grundmann, of Kenner, says our mention of late-night TV host Johnny Carson reminded him of his favorite Carson story.
As "Carnak the Magnificent," a swami who gave the answer before the question, the often-married Carson said:
"Answer: Mrs. Carson, Mrs. Carson, Mrs. Carson, Mrs. Carson.
"Question: Why is it taking Johnny so long to retire?"