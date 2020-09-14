Richard M. Gibson, of Lafayette, reminds us that the opening of the Superdome, with its parking garage for Saints fans, killed a nice little side business for Uptown New Orleans residents fortunate enough to live near Tulane Stadium, which offered virtually no fan parking.
"I attended my first NFL Game at Tulane Stadium on Sept. 20, 1970. I was 14 years old, and will always remember our trip to The Big Easy to watch the Falcons-Saints game.
"We were near the stadium looking for a place to park the car. This lady in her late 70s was standing in the street next to her car holding a sign that said, 'I WILL SELL MY PARKING SPOT FOR $5.'
"In 1970 $5 equaled $33.49 in 2020. That was a reasonable price in New Orleans.
"I remember the car she was standing next to was an old brown 1940s Hudson or Packard."
Cajun translation
"All the talk in your column about Cajun/French words being mispronounced reminded me of something that happened just last week," says Tim Palmer, of Lafayette:
"I found a note on my desk from the manager saying a guy with one of the water plants wanted me to stop by and see him.
"The note said the plant was on Judice Street. I didn’t know where a Judice Street was in Lafayette, so I consulted Google.
"Google didn’t know either, so while I had the guy on the phone I had the Google map on my screen. Finally zeroing in on where the plant was, I realized it was Judy Street."
The other Elvis
Ann Marley Purnell Collom, of Kenner, tells this alligator story:
"I was in the hospital when the lady from the gift shop came in with a 6-foot-long stuffed alligator, a gift from my 1962 classmates at Immaculate Conception High in Memphis, Tennessee. (It was named Elvis, of course.)
"When Dr. Bob Songy saw it, he said, 'I need that gator, because I'm always up to my (not a nice word) in alligators!'
"I quickly got my cellphone and took a picture of the doctor, telling him I'd show it to the police if Elvis came up missing.
"I still have Elvis, and when I gave a party for the group traveling to South Africa with us, I turned my gator into a crocodile, and my husband Steve led us through the dangerous jungle of our living room on a pre-safari, complete with terrifying wild animal sounds!"
Add one for lunch
Jeannette Beck, of "Donaldsonville (on the banks of Bayou Lafourche)" adds to our turtle stories:
"Last summer, my sister and next door neighbor Gayle called me over to look at a turtle hit by a vehicle while trying to cross La. 1.
"It looked pretty bad, so I got a bucket of water to pour on it, to hopefully to ease the pain and cool it off. Later Gayle went back and realized the turtle didn’t make it.
"She got a shovel and wheelbarrow, and took the turtle to their backyard for burial, placing it on the ground by the bayou.
"But before she could bury it, a large alligator decided the turtle would be lunch.
"After much screaming and running back up to her home, she decided she must have a good strong heart — because of the surprise guest she could have had a heart attack."
Quiet, please
According to some of my contributors, canned noise at NFL games ranks right up there with cardboard people in the stands as an unnecessary part of the game-watching experience during adjustments due to the pandemic.
Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, says, "That incessant noise is aggravating and just plain stupid! I sure as hell know when to cheer and hoot; don’t need some contrived effects to manipulate and clutter my attention."
(Here's my take on it: If they're going to use crowd noise, make it realistic and add cussing when the refs blow a call.)
Avian history lesson
Algie Petrere tells us, "Before crowbars were invented, most crows drank at home."