Joe Fairchild, of Thibodaux, tells a couple of tales about the adventures of his grandparents:
"The Tuesday mention of a train stop reminded me of stories I was told as a child.
1. "My grandfather and grandmother Bourgeois were on a plantation in Mexico when the 1910 Mexican revolution broke out.
"They both escaped back to Louisiana — my Papa rode muleback over the mountains to California, and my grandmother rode on a train where all the windows were blacked out.
2. "Sometime prior to that, my Papa was riding a train and put his false teeth on the window sill, and they tumbled out of the train.
"He pulled the emergency train stop cord, the train stopped and backed up, and all searched until his teeth were recovered."
Feathered passenger
"Really enjoyed your 'road title' stories," says Mary H. Manhein. "Here's one more:
"Growing up in the late 1950s in northwest Louisiana, we would often pile into whatever dilapidated car my father drove at the time and head north to see my aunt and uncle in the small town of Lewisville, Arkansas, were I was born and whose only claim to fame was as the birthplace of Charlie McClendon, LSU’s legendary football coach.
"Along the way, my father would insist on taking a shortcut, the 'cut off,' a bumpy gravel road that meandered through the countryside and sometimes was blocked by various domestic and wild animals sauntering along.
"One such fateful day, a gaggle of geese covered the road and refused to move. My father suddenly hopped out of the car, grabbed one of them, and threw it into the back seat with four of us kids.
"We screamed, Mama screamed, the goose screamed. My father stopped a short while later and let the goose out of the car. We never forgave him."
Lonesome road
Speaking of roads, Will Sonnier, of Donaldsonville, says the road in Oakdale known there as the "north blacktop" is La. 1153.
He says, "I was born and raised just south of Oakdale. In 1961 my wife and I, with our 3-year-old son, moved on the north blacktop. We moved to Donaldsonville in 1965."
Arrivederci, aroma
Grace Blades, of Denham Springs, tells this coffee story:
"We moved to Galesburg, Illinois, in 1951. With no Community Coffee up there, my mother mailed us some every two weeks.
"The postal officials said if we could, we should pick it up as soon as it came in — because it smelled up the post office."
Speaking of coffee
Carol Gaignard, of New Iberia, says, "In third grade in the '50s, Sister asked us to write down what we had for breakfast.
"I had slept at my grandma's the night before, so I wrote 'bread and butter and coffee milk.'
"When she gave me my paper back, it had a big 'X' over coffee milk and an 'F' at the top of the page. I think I was the only one in the class who failed breakfast."
Thoughts on inflation
George E. McLean, of Metairie, says, "With all the excitement over the current 'Jeopardy' champ having won over $2 million so far, how many of your readers remember when the big money prize on the radio game was for answering the $64 question?"
Healing at home
J.A. Sotile, of White Castle, addresses our recent seminar on home remedies:
"My uncle believed in old remedies. A few I remember are:
"Hiccups; try sugar.
"Urinary tract infection; try cranberry juice.
"Allergies; try vitamin C.
"Joint pains; try green tea.
"Cracked lips; try olive oil.
"Kidney stones; try lemon juice.
"Blisters; try petroleum jelly.
"I tried a few, and they did work."
Thought for the Day
From Marvin Borgmeyer: "When one door closes and another door opens, you are probably in prison."
Litigious Noah
Jean Weeks Tally, this column's unpaid Colorado correspondent, recalls the days when we were in LSU Journalism School and a couple of the instructors, Nick Plasterer and A.O. Goldsmith, were fond of pointing out memorable headlines on news stories.
Jean says this one would have surely made their collections:
"Noah’s ark replica sues insurer to fix rain damage"