Dear Smiley: When I was a youngster, my parents had my godparents over for a barbecue sirloin steak dinner. My father went inside to get something and came out just in time to see a neighborhood dog snatch the big steak off the grill.
He managed to wrestle the steak away from the dog, plopped it back on the grill for a time, then brought it in sizzling on a large platter.
The guests loved it. But Preston, my godmother, asked, "Why does it have grass on it?"
BILL HUEY
Baton Rouge
Extra rare
Dear Smiley: The joke that floats around many Texas barbecues has the pitmaster asking the guest how he wants his steak cooked.
The reply is: “If the steer’s been branded, it is already well done.”
MIKE SHOOK
Metairie
Downhill running
Dear Smiley: Golden Meadow had a rival in north Louisiana: Dubach.
In the early '70s, my wife and I were in route to visit friends in El Dorado, Arkansas. Heading north from Ruston on U.S. 63, we drove through the small town of Dubach at about 9 p.m.
Being originally from Golden Meadow and well aware of the risk of speeding in small towns, I was being cautious and observing posted speed limits.
As I passed a 45 mph sign, the roadway took a downward slope to the bottom of a hill. At the bottom of the hill was a 35 mph sign.
I didn’t travel too far from that point when I heard a siren and saw flashing red lights behind me.
I was instructed to follow the officer to the town hall, where I was ticketed $60 (cash only) for going 45 in a 35 zone. I protested, but he just said "The law was the law" as he took my $60.
TERRY DANTIN
Thibodaux
Nun for a day
Dear Smiley: Many years ago, two other women and I were driving back from Niagara Falls at about 70 mph when, in Ohio, a cop pulled us over.
He said we could pay the fine there or follow him to the courthouse and leave it to the judge. The driver, a stubborn type, opted for court.
The judge her, "Three days in jail or $30." Our friend opted for three days in jail.
My other friend and I told the judge we didn't have enough money for a hotel for the three days.
He asked why we were so anxious to get back to New Orleans.
The driver told the judge she was on her way to the novitiate; she was entering a convent and wanted to get her new life started.
The judge slammed his gavel down and said, "Case dismissed. Why didn't you tell the court that in the beginning? It's always better to tell the truth."
SUSAN HUNT
New Orleans
Special delivery
Dear Smiley: I was saddened to read of the apparent closing of Baton Rouge's Fleur de Lis pizza place.
I grew up on Cloud Drive, where it was located. My dad would order a pizza to go, and I had to ride my bike to pick it up.
There was no "to go" window in those days, and because it was a bar, I had to go to the side door, stick my head in and ask for the pizza.
The really difficult part of this was riding my bike through the gravel parking lot while holding a large pizza box.
RANDY RAYBURN
McCormick, South Carolina
Modern version
Dear Smiley: A little boy asks his father, "How was I born?"
The father answers, "Your mom and I first got together in a chat room on Yahoo. Then I set up a date via email and we met at a cyber café. We then snuck into a secluded chat room and Googled each other.
We discovered we did not use a firewall, and it was too late to hit the delete button. Nine months later, a little pop-up appeared."
CRAIG M. BENNETT
Morgan City