"While briefly out of our house," says Paula King, of Gretna, "we noticed one of our main streets was really congested with bumper-to-bumper cars.
"Thinking there must have been an accident, we maneuvered around the blockage — only to see it was a line for the daiquiri shop."
Isolation blues
We've had several articles in The Advocate about the toll the pandemic is taking on our mental health.
Here's a quick test that will determine how much the quarantine has impacted your life.
If you find yourself alphabetizing your spices, seek professional help immediately. ...
Promise kept
Dee Mather-Muenzler adds to tales of the late Tom Dempsey’s record-breaking field goal:
"Just moments before, I had told my husband, the late John Mather, I was not feeling well and needed to go home.
"As we were driving away we heard on the radio about the field goal.
"John swore he would never take me to another football game. During our 29-plus years of marriage, he lived up to his promise."
Rapid aging
Frank Arrigo, of Baton Rouge, needs another 20-second song for hand-washing:
"I feel I’ve aged several years in the past two months. Not so much from anxiety, social distancing, stock market swings, etc., but from singing 'Happy Birthday' to myself so many times a day!"
Take your time
Folks tired of "Happy Birthday" have suggested other 20-second songs, but Edna Marie Campbell Sevin, of Houma, has another timing method:
"I spend my time (precious at age 82) as I wash my hands saying the Lord’s Prayer. I set my microwave timer for 20 seconds. Perfect timing!"
As for me
During my enforced idleness because of the pandemic (as opposed to my normal idleness), I've been binge-watching everything from "Seinfeld" to "The Sopranos."
Lately I've been watching "Monty Python's Flying Circus," and have found that singing the opening line of "The Lumberjack Song" ("I'm a lumberjack and I'm OK; I sleep all night and I work all day.") three times fills the 20-second span nicely.
Meeting the challenge
Gene Duke, of Baton Rouge, adds to our tales of high school pranks (although this one seems more like grand larceny):
"Istrouma High Coach James 'Big Fuzz' Brown asked me and Raymond Bates (another football player) to unload five boxes of T-shirts to be used under shoulder pads.
"We followed him through three locked doors and stored the shirts in a closet. When we completed the job, he voiced the opinion that we were not going to get these 'Property of Istrouma' shirts, followed by a taunting laugh.
"We took that as a challenge. What Coach Brown did not know was that Raymond had a master key to the entire school.
"That very evening several shirts disappeared, and a note was left in the closet saying 'The Phantoms have struck.'
"A few days later Coach Brown looked at us knowingly — and just smiled."
Which reminds me
One story that always gets retold at my Istrouma High class reunions deals with the amnesty announced by the coaches.
They told athletes that on a given day, any items lifted from the locker rooms could be brought back anonymously, with no penalties. (As I recall, the other option was to contact parents and ask them to check for clothing, etc., that belonged to the school.)
On amnesty day, enough stuff was left in the room set aside for the returns to stock a small sporting goods store. There were the expected items: socks, jerseys, T-shirts, etc., and some unexpected ones, such as a shot put.
Bar hopping
Who needs eggs?
Charlette Thorne, of Denham Springs, is evidently raising a most precocious youngster:
"My 8-year-old son, Charlie, asked the Easter bunny for a briefcase and a pocket watch for Easter. He said if he gets those two, then all that’s left is his dream car, a tuxedo and a wife. Then he’d be all set."