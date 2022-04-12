Tales of cowboy movies with heroes like the Cisco Kid jogged the memory of Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, who shares this recollection:
"On the subject of 'oaters,' there were many influential early cowboy stars: Gene Autry, Roy Rogers, Johnny Mack Brown, Hopalong Cassidy, Lash LaRue, etc.
"The shows were pretty much all the same: good guy gets introduced, bad guys do their dastardly deeds, good guy brings them to justice in the end.
"My parents were from Morgan City, and we visited my grandparents from time to time. Once during a visit I went to a Tom Mix cowboy movie at the Opera House Theater.
"During a chase scene, one of the excited patrons shouted in his best Cajun French, 'C’est ton cul!' ('It's your butt!') to tell the outlaws 'Here comes Tom Mix!'"
Want daylight?
Butch Polito, of Hammond, asks for your opinion on an issue where your opinion will have no effect whatsoever:
"As a public service, I think you should conduct a poll among your subscribers to get their opinions on Daylight Saving Time.
"Should it be left as is, have DST made permanent, or make standard time permanent?
"Personally, I prefer to work outdoors early in 70 degrees than late when it’s still in the 90s."
I confess to being a little confused about the whole time change thing, and usually make my clocks fall back when they should be springing ahead.
But as a creature of the night, I vote for the one that has happy hour occurring when it's getting dark rather then in broad daylight. I can't help but feeling a bit guilty about that.
Tail tale
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "With all of the mouse tales, I thought it might be time for a rat tale.
"I have a small shed in the back corner of my backyard. Being near the Vermillion River, Norway rats often visit, and sometimes set up a homestead.
"Not wanting them in my shed, I often put rat 'food' (wink, wink) out for them. They were going through the 'food' at a fast pace (and that stuff is not cheap), so I got one of the newfangled traps that use two jaws in place of the heavy wire.
"After it was there for a few days, I opened the shed to find a rat with its head in the trap. I reset the trap, and the next day it was gone.
"The day after that I went to the shed, and the trap was right in front of the door with a rat’s tail in it. You can make your own guess as to what events took place between the visits."
My guess is after the first disaster, they figured out that approaching the trap head-first was a bad idea …
Mudbugs 101
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "Even in early old age you can still learn stuff from the newspaper.
"I learned this year that for decades I've been spelling Kiev incorrectly. (It's Kyiv.)
"And from this morning's Advocate I discovered that 'astacology' is the science of crawfish, and some Nicholls State folks study it!"
Special People Dept.
— Lessleen Owen, of Lafayette, celebrates her 94th birthday Wednesday, April 13. After the death of her husband, she ran seven businesses.
— Bill and Billy Lewis, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 69th anniversary Wednesday, April 13.
Shameless Plug II
Mary Manhein, the "Bone Lady," noticed my Monday book plug, and asks, "Any room for a tiny one more? My new novel, 'Murder in the Cities of the Dead,' is just out.
"I am signing copies at Barnes and Noble Citiplace on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Set in New Orleans, it is the second in the mystery series of forensic anthropologist Maggie Andrepont. Would look great in some Easter baskets."
She adds, "Would it help if I say I almost always love your column?"
Only if you drop the "almost," Mary…
Thought for the Day
From Marvin Borgmeyer: "No matter how educated, talented, rich or cool you think you are, how you treat people tells all."