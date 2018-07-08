Peggy Baum Broussard, of Baton Rouge, tells of an extraordinary act of kindness:
"One day, my dad, in his late 80s, drove to Brusly to visit my mom's grave.
"As he slowly pulled onto La. 1 on his way home, an 18-wheeler almost plowed into him. The driver had to slam on his brakes and barely avoided a tragic accident.
"That truck driver followed my dad all the way to his home in Port Allen to explain to him how he had almost caused a major accident and to ask him to give up driving for his own sake and the sake of others.
"Thankfully, my dad listened to him and willingly gave up his keys. We were only too happy to take him wherever he needed to go.
"We'll always be grateful to this man who took time to become involved. There are good Samaritans everywhere."
Easy Rider Mom
Jim Wild, of Metairie, says, "My mother, with a reputation as a free spirit, noticed a discarded 'moped' motorbike on a curb.
"At 78, she somehow was able to put the 2 horsepower moped in the trunk of her Buick and carry it home.
"When my friend Harvey, known as a jack of all trades, came by for a visit, she asked him, 'Can you get that bike running?'
After 15 minutes, the moped was purring away. Mom bolted into the house, returned with a big straw hat, then proceeded down the street on the moped.
"When my dad, Oscar, busy with The Advocate crossword puzzle while watching a Braves game, saw her pass by the open door, he called Harvey over.
"Dad told him, 'Harvey, if that thing ever breaks down, please don't get it running again.'"
Red means 'go'
Jan Chategnier, of Metairie, has suggested that state and national debts could be wiped out by busting drivers who ignore red lights.
She did some research and reports: "In just 10 minutes — about four traffic stops — we witnessed 13 cars and two 18 wheelers run a red light."
Jan doesn't say where this light was, but it could have been pretty much anywhere around here. …
Tread lightly
Bob H., of Denham Springs, comments on Dan Stein's Friday item about the hazards of mocking a wife's cooking:
"Dan's story reminded me of a sign I saw many years ago: 'Never make a woman mad. They can remember stuff that hasn't even happened yet!'"
Special People Dept.
- Joe Arbour celebrates his 94th birthday Monday, July 9. He is a World War II Navy veteran and retired photographer at Baton Rouge's Exxon refinery.
- Audrey Schroeder, originally from Harahan, now in Gonzales, celebrates her 92nd birthday Monday, July 9.
- Edward and Sylvia Ann Carrio celebrate 69 years of marriage Monday, July 9.
- Victor and Ruth Berthelot, formerly of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, by way of Baker, now in Livingston, celebrated their 67th anniversary Saturday, July 7.
Other people
Ray Schell, of Prairieville, says, "Shopping for used books at a thrift store, I found a copy of 'Smiley's People' by John Le Carré.
"I assumed it was about Sarah Stravinska and Tony Falterman and the many others who write your column for you.
"Instead, I found it was a novel about Russian spies — and realized John Le Carré probably isn't from south Louisiana, even with what looks like a French name."
Which reminds me
Shortly after the above-mentioned spy novel came out (one of Le Carré's finest, by the way), someone sent me a New Yorker cartoon I kept on my office wall for a long time.
It showed a guy standing alone at a cocktail party, while a tightly gathered group stood just behind him.
Off to the side, one partygoer is telling another one, "That's Smiley, and those are his people."