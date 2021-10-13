Due to Hurricane Ida, I've heard from a number of readers who missed papers at the end of August. Our August 30 story by Ronnie Stutes was so enjoyable I'm repeating it for those folks.
Ronnie told how he'd heard theater-goers complain about Dennis Quaid's pronunciation of "cher" in "The Big Easy." Dennis, playing detective Remy McSwain, said "share" every time. It got to be irritating.
Ronnie says, "So, when I got cast as Remy's attorney, Lamar Parmentel, in the TV series of the same name, I resolved to do my best to keep the people of Louisiana from having to hear 'share' all through the series."
So he asked Tony Crane, who played Remy, "Whatever you do, please don't pronounce 'cher' as 'share.'"
Ronnie also explained to the director, James Frawley, "the thing most people in south Louisiana remember about the movie was Dennis Quaid's mispronunciation of 'cher.'
"He seemed a bit dubious when I gave him the correct pronunciation, but I have noted when re-watching the series (now available on Amazon Prime Video) that there was no 'share' to be heard."
Country ways
"Your reminiscing in the Monday column about your grandmother waving to folks she didn't know reminded me of my happy days living in Vidalia, Georgia," says Algie Petrere, of Central.
"The first time I went to the grocery store, I wrote a check for my groceries. The next time I went in, they called me by name.
"You waved at everyone as you drove down the street. If you stopped at a traffic light, you waved and smiled at the person in the car next to you. It was a great way to live.
"I left there and moved to Long Island, New York. I was stopped at a light one day, looked over at the car next to me and automatically started to smile and wave at the male driver. Then I stopped myself.
"I told my friend about it when I got home, and she said it was a good thing I hadn't waved or smiled — he probably would have followed me home."
Well, they tried
Warren A. Perrin, of Lafayette, came across "Texas Gumbo" in a supermarket freezer section.
The picture on the front of the box shows big chunks of chicken and sausage in what appears to be a thin white sauce, topped with green slices that are either raw okra or jalapeños (since it's from Texas, I'm betting on the latter).
Of the dish, Warren comments, "Not unexpectedly, in Texas, they eat their 'gumbo' with a fork."
Cool advertising
Mildred Burch, of Kentwood, says, "I read in The Advocate a few days ago where someone had written that before AC they only had electric table fans, then window fans and finally attic fans.
"I was born in 1930, and we had no electricity until I was in high school. So the only fans we had were cardboard ones given out by the funeral home — but we were so proud to get them."
Fun coaches
James R. "J.R." Clary Jr., of Baton Rouge, says, "Your reference to a quote from John McKay, the great USC and Tampa Bay Bucs coach, reminded me of a couple of comments:
Coach McKay posted in his team's locker room after Notre Dame shellacked USC 51-0: "The bus leaves in 1 hour. If any of you need showers, take them."
Urban Meyer, Ohio State's head coach by way of Florida, referencing one of his players, said in a pre-game exchange with reporters: "He doesn’t know the meaning of the word fear. In fact, I just saw his grades and he doesn’t know the meaning of a lot of words."
And Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "In the mid '60s Coach Al Tregle, of Central Catholic High in Morgan City, was questioned at a high school booster club meeting as to why he called all the offensive plays and didn’t let the quarterback call them.
"He simply asked if the questioner would let a 16-year-old run his business."