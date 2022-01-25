Nora O'Connell, of Thibodaux, tells this "consumer nightmare" story:
"My 20-year-old wall oven was damaged after Hurricane Ida due to a power surge. I finally found one at a big-box store to fit in the existing space. It was ordered and paid for.
"After three to four weeks, I received a call that it would be delivered on a certain day in a four-hour window. I waited. No oven. Store said it missed the delivery truck.
"Delivery rescheduled. Next week, no oven — truck had mechanical problems.
"It took five hours for them to let me know it would be delivered the following day.
"The truck arrived at my house. Driver had the papers. But no oven on the truck. The store promised a 'dock search,' said they would keep me informed.
"Several calls and days later, still no oven.
"I was in Conroe, Texas, visiting a daughter during the Thanksgiving holidays, and received a call from an unfamiliar number.
"My granddaughter answered it, told them not to call my number again. An hour later I realized it was the store's number.
"Called the store, was told the oven was put back in stock and my money refunded.
"Bought a better oven in Conroe, took it home with me!"
DJ's love songs
"1957 to 1959 was one of my favorite periods for music," says Danny Church, (aka 'Danderoo' on Baton Rouge's WYNK radio in late '70s and early '80s).
"Rockabilly and doo wop were big in those years. Being an old DJ, just thought I would toss in a few songs that have those silly doo wop sounds.
"'In the Still of the Night' by the Five Satins ('Sho-Doh-Un-Shoby-Doh, Sho-Doh-Un-Shoby-Doh').
"'Mister Bassman' by Johnny Cymbal ('Bah-Bah-Bah-Bah-Buh-Bah-Bah-Bah').
"'Who Put the Bomp in the Bomp, Bomp' by Barry Mann (Who, can you believe it, wrote 'You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling'?). ('Who Put the Bomp in the Bomp Bah Bomp Bah Bomp … Who put the Ram in the Rama Lama Ding Dong').
"Every now and then I still whisper sweet nothings in my little lady's ear…I tell her, 'Baby, I still love you from the bottom of my boogity boogity shoo …'
"Still works after all these years … 51 and counting this month."
Negative reaction
Edwin Fleischmann, of Metairie, adds, "Then there was the hit single, released in 1954 by the Charms, 'Hearts of Stone.' It contained 13 or 14 consecutive 'Nos,' depending on how you counted.
"As teenagers, we used to argue about it!"
Underwater treasure
Tommy Cunningham, of Baton Rouge, says mention of bottle deposits reminded him:
"My first job in the summer of '63 was changing soft drink vending machines from 6 cents to 10 cents.
"The job allowed me to buy a very used boat and motor. Late one Saturday on False River, I was running out of gas and cheep beer when I discovered the bottom of the lake around Bonaventure's pier was covered with glass bottles.
"Retrieving the bottles was relatively easy. Soon the bottom of my small boat was covered with returnable bottles.
"To my surprise, the store down the road accepted the dirty bottles, giving me enough deposit money to buy a gallon of gas and more cheep beer.
"I not only improved the environment, but also extended the stay on the river for me and my friends."
Special People Dept.
— Louise Lee, of Bastrop, formerly of Albany, celebrates her 96th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 26.
— Rita Shelton, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 90th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Worth repeating
We ran this some time ago, but since COVID is still with us and hand-washing is always a good idea, and since it's crawfish season, here 'tis:
Paul C. (aka 'The Kid') says there is a classic sign in the facilities at New Orleans' Louis Armstrong Airport, and wishes he would have come up with it:
"Wash your hands like you just ate crawfish and you need to take your contacts out."
Welcome, Grandma
From Algie Petrere:
Child: "I'm so happy to see you, Grandma. Now Daddy can do that trick."
Grandma: "What trick, sweetie?"
Child: "He told Mommy he'd climb the walls if you came to visit!"