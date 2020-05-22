Dear Smiley: Here is a quarantine story to share with you.
Growing up, our grandmother was the wise matriarch with an arsenal of home remedies.
My sister and I both came down with the mumps back in the '40s, and were forced to isolate.
My grandmother took two white cloth diapers, opened a can of sardines and tied the diapers around our heads with the sardines against the mumps. (I have no idea why.)
It must have worked…
GWEN PATTERSON
Harvey
'I'm at The Office'
Selective hearing
Dear Smiley: While discussing family, my son mentioned remembering my dad holding a crying child, and seeing him reach down to his waist and turn down the volume on his hearing aid.
I can remember a similar situation many times; it was often in the middle of an euchre or pinochle game where the ladies would get on a subject that did not interest Dad.
RAY SCHELL
Prairieville
Of eggs and honesty
Dear Smiley: Our son was helping his grandmother collect chicken eggs and asked her why she was counting the eggs.
She replied that she counted only the eggs she planned to sell, and that this was "for tax reporting purposes."
Our son then inquired if she thought the "Eternal" Revenue Service had a satellite over Livingston Parish checking on her egg sales.
She kept on counting the eggs…
ALTON DUKE
Baton Rouge
Shopping at home
Dear Smiley: I read your column item in The Advocate from May 6, about “stores on wheels.”
An article in the Daily Comet in Thibodaux on April 15, 1970, told of J. Arnold Richard, my grandfather, who had one of the last rolling stores in the Bayou Lafourche area.
As I remember, it had everything on it. The “rolling store” truly was the Walmart or Amazon of the past, with free home delivery.
D.J. RICHARD
Baton Rouge
Still hunkering down
Dear Smiley: Since we have had to stay indoors for a long time because of the pandemic, it seems summer is arriving and we will stay inside because of the heat.
Ironic, isn’t it?
MARGARET WAGNER
Kenner
Dear Margaret: And not just the heat — hurricane season is upon us, and chances are said to be pretty good some "sheltering in place" is coming.
Mama's face
Dear Smiley: I loved the recent item in your column about the little boy mesmerized by seeing identical twins, exclaiming, "Mom, they look just like themselves!"
I had a somewhat related incident in the 1970s, when my mama Sallie worked at the Nix Branch of the New Orleans Public Library.
She went across Carrollton Avenue every day at noon for lunch at Schweikhardt's Drugstore, and raved about their fresh-roasted turkey sandwiches.
One day I agreed to meet her there for lunch. I arrived right at noon, and saw my mama was not at the lunch counter yet.
Then the lady behind the counter called out, "Are you looking for Miss Sallie?"
I admitted I was, and she explained my mama usually got there about 5 minutes after 12.
She beamed at me, introducing herself as Miss Viola.
As I perused the menu, I commented to Miss Viola that I guess she knew I was Miss Sallie's daughter. She put her hands on her hips and exclaimed, "Honey, you got her face on your face!"
I was always proud of looking so much like my sweet mama, but never more so than at that moment.
Whenever I encounter parents and children or siblings who look very much alike, I share this story with them, hopefully spreading the use of this great phrase.
KATIE NACHOD
New Orleans