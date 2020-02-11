Sandra Vargo brings up a subject we had some fun with a good while back, and says maybe it's time to revisit it:
"Here's something I think we’ve all been guilty of — misunderstood song lyrics or titles. One of my favorites: 'Rap City in Blue.'"
Which reminds me
Back in 1961, I was visiting my folks (who had just moved from Clarksdale, Mississippi, to Kenner) when my baby brother Louis, then a teenager, told me of a couple of his favorite pop songs: "Run Around the Zoo" by Dion and "Only Baloney" by Roy Orbison.
He was chagrined when I informed him, in my most sympathetic big-brother manner, that the correct titles were "Runaround Sue" and "Only the Lonely."
But, while we're on this subject, some time ago a reader told me of what has to be the ultimate song lyrics misunderstanding: hearing the Four Tops' 1972 hit "Ain't No Woman (Like the One I Got)" as "Ain't No Woman Like a One-Eyed Goat."
This forever ruined that great R&B tune for me…
A weird time
Speaking of music of the past, Ray Schell, of Prairieville, says, "Recently, while listening to a sample of today's music lyrics, I wondered how it could get so popular.
"Then, while driving, I put an old Kingston Trio CD in my car radio and listened to some music I had really enjoyed.
"When I paid attention to the songs, like 'Hang Down Your Head Tom Dooley,' 'The Tijuana Jail,' and 'It Takes a Worried Man to Sing a Worried Song,' I realized today's music lovers would question the sanity of those of us who went through school in the '50s."
Right, Roy: I had that same feeling when I came across a very early Joan Baez recording, when she was 19 or so. Most of the old folk songs she sang in that lovely voice dealt with enough murder and mayhem to fill a Quentin Tarantino film.
Bowing out
William Ross wants to make a statement:
"I have decided to rely on the gentle readers of The Advocate to get my announcement out.
"I was inspired by Prince Harry and his charming semi-celebrity wife who announced they are 'stepping back' from the pressure of being waited on hand and foot in an English mansion — to the life of being waited on hand and foot in a Canadian mansion.
"I too am 'stepping back' from media interest in my life and retiring to whatever mansion and collection of servants I can secure.
"I feel I have the same basic skill set as Harry and Meghan. I am willing to appear and wave at the public at any number of charities and/or supermarket openings. (Please restrict my appearances to no more than two per month, as I must maintain my own quality time).
"Now I will relax and wait for offers from any nearby countries."
Drinking problem
Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette, dredges up memories of an early Baton Rouge supermarket chain and its problematic beverage:
"I don't recall ever having to stoop to drinking K&B beer while I was in grad school at LSU. Now Food Town bourbon? That's a different story."
Educational experience
The above story of off-brand booze reminds me of my days at LSU, when one evening I learned this valuable lesson:
Don't ever order just "bourbon" at a Bourbon Street joint. The house brand will be just slightly more tasty than kerosene.
Special People Dept.
Billie Jean and Oscar Lofton celebrate their 59th anniversary Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Flexibility can be fun
Harvey "Big Harv" Pashibin, of "Upper Lafayette," makes this contribution to our "Joy of Aging" files:
"You know you are getting old when the most excitement in your day involves clipping your toenails — unassisted.
"Talk about contortions and gyrations!"
Tsk, tsk, tusks
Just when you thought our elephant stories couldn't get any worse, along comes Wayne Weilbaecher, of Covington, with this groaner:
"Thousand of years ago, when elephants roamed this country, as soon as they hit the Alabama border their tusks fell off.
"It seems in Alabama the Tuscaloosa."