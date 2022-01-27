You never know where a story line in this column is going to lead.
Our tales of rodents have led us into adventures involving frogs — and wayward youth:
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "When I attended Nicholls State College (not University then), I was a pre-med major and befriended most of the biology professors.
"On one occasion, I was asked to go to Waubaun Laboratories in Schriever to bring the lab rats that the Health Department said could no longer be housed in the college's lab building.
"I was to trade the rats for frogs that were to be used as needed for teaching purposes.
"I got the frogs (a sack full), and brought them back to the science building.
"After wondering how much of a disturbance I could cause, I released them in the long hallway between the classrooms.
"Of course, when the bell rang to change classes, the screams and hollering could literally be heard in most of Thibodaux! It was then my job to catch them all!"
Having a blast
I'm amazed that so many of you had vehicles with holes in the floorboards.
Frank Fronczek, of Baton Rouge, titles this story "More bang for your 'hole in the floorboard' buck:"
"Many years ago, my dad's car had a hole in the floorboard, but not from corrosion.
"On a deer-hunting trip, one of my cousins had forgotten most of the rules of gun safety. I will not mention his name, because he has already suffered enough from the hole in his foot."
Wrap it up
"In reference to temporary fixes on old jalopies," says Stanley Mahne, of Metairie, "I'm somewhat surprised no has mentioned wrapping a Wrigley's chewing gum wrapper (the silver part ) around the old glass fuses in older cars.
"It saved me a lot of times.
"But of course it was also dangerous; you could fry a lot of wire harnesses if you didn't fix the problem ASAP."
When words fail
Jennifer Wood, of Baton Rouge, questions recent observations about doo wop and scatting:
"No, no, no! Doo wop and scat singing are not the same.
"All those crazy made-up '50s words are actually lyrics: 'Sha-na-na-na … yip-yip … get a job.'
"Scatting is improvised like jazz. Louis then Ella: a couple of our well known scatters!"
Patience, please
Mary Michel says she can relate to our Wednesday story about delivery problems:
"On July 1, I ordered a new shower door from a big-box store. I still haven't received it.
"I’ve gotten over 70 emails changing the delivery date.
"The managers told me, 'Be patient.'”
Coming clean
"Speaking of hand washing," says T.W., of Baton Rouge, "I saw a sign in the restroom of Phil's Oyster Bar that made me laugh.
"Yes, a cursory web search showed me that it's nothing new, but being as I am one of the more spring chicken-ish readers of this column, it's the first time I've run across it:
"'Employees must wash hands. If an employee is not available, please wash your own.'"
Special People Dept.
— Hewitt Gomez, of Lafayette, celebrates his 97th birthday Friday, Jan. 28. He is a World War II veteran. (The wrong date was given in Thursday's column.)
— Frank Thomas, of Gonzales, celebrates his 96th birthday Friday, Jan. 28. He is a veteran, and "still active at the gym."
— Joe Guilbeau, of Plaquemine, celebrates his 94th birthday Friday, Jan. 28. He is a Navy veteran, serving on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Valley Forge.
— Joseph Ira Landry Jr., of the Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jackson, celebrates his 94th birthday Sunday, Jan. 30. He is a Baton Rouge native.
— Buddy and Jackie McKee, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 66 years of marriage Friday, Jan. 28
— Fay and Wayne Weilbaecher, of Covington, celebrate their 62nd anniversary Sunday, Jan. 30.
— Allen and Barbara Crochet, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 62nd anniversary Sunday, Jan. 30.
— Bill and Cooky Coffey, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 60th anniversary Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Conspiracy theory
Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge, this column's unpaid political analyst, titles his latest observation "A way for Biden to carry Louisiana?"
Ronnie says, "Does anyone actually think that it's a coincidence that a seat on the United States Supreme Court is coming open just as Sean Payton becomes available?"