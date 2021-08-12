"Recent items about languages in foreign countries reminded me of my first trip to Italy in 1982," says Carol Gaignard, of New Iberia.
"I met a lovely lady on the tour whose husband had been a medic in Italy during World War II. She had his English-Italian dictionary with her. I stuck close to her, since I knew no Italian.
"After a while I asked if I could look at the dictionary. To my surprise it contained phrases such as, 'Where are you wounded?' 'You are going to the hospital.' 'We need more bandages …' Not helpful."
Cheering her on
Katie Nachod, of New Orleans, has this language story:
"In 1978, after a week in Paris, I was heading to London. I went to a French station to obtain a ticket on the Hovercraft that crossed the English Channel from Calais to Dover.
"There was a long line for tickets. When it was finally my turn, I asked the ticket agent in French if he spoke English. He smiled broadly and replied, 'Oiu,oui, mais vous parlez Français …'
"I pointed at the line behind me, trying to indicate that the transaction would take longer if I tried to complete it in French.
"However, several of the French folks in line gave me encouraging gestures and exclaimed, 'Oui, parlez Français!'
"I did the best I could, and when the ticket agent proudly handed me my ticket, spontaneous applause and cheers broke out behind me!
"During my month in Austria, Germany, France, and England, I never encountered a rude native, but I'm afraid I ran into a few rude and demanding Americans."
Think French
Gloria Bourgeois, of Gonzales, says, "When my husband and I traveled across Canada, we were amazed at how nice Quebec City and Montreal folks treated us."
She figures it was the “Bourgeois” that did it.
Expensive miss
Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, this column's golf consultant, recalls the old golfing adage, "Drive for show, putt for dough."
He says, "Ask LSU alum Sam Burns, who missed a 5½-foot putt in a playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.
"The difference in prize money from first to second was … can I get a drum roll? $900,000!"
Earl says we shouldn't shed tears for poor Sam, since he left the PGA event with second-place money — $917,500.
Special People Dept.
— Ronald Hardey, of Lafayette, a native of Opelousas, celebrates his 94th birthday Saturday, August 14.
— Dena Grenell, of Vista Shores Assisted Living in New Orleans, celebrates her 91st birthday Friday, August 13.
— Herbert “Rip” and Barbara Collins, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 70 years of marriage Saturday, August 14. They are originally from New Orleans. Both are graduates of Southern University and former educators. He was a principal in West Baton Rouge Parish, she was a kindergarten teacher in East Baton Rouge Parish.
— Mary and Joe B. Adams, of Livingston, celebrate their 67th anniversary Friday, August 13. They were also married on a Friday the 13th.
— Felicia and Leatus Still, of Walker, celebrate 56 years of marriage Saturday, August 14.
— Gwen and Dennis Gibbs, of Covington, celebrate their 56th anniversary Saturday, August 14.
— Vance and Olivia Thomas, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 56 years of marriage Saturday, August 14.
— Ken and Vicki Taylor, formerly of Baton Rouge, now living in Daphne, Alabama, celebrate 56 years of marriage Saturday, August 14.
— Gil and Beryl Dupré, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 55 years of marriage Friday, August 13. They first met at LSU's Catholic Student Center on Valentine’s Day, 1964.
— Ralph and Nancy Shaw celebrate their 55th anniversary Friday, August 13.
— Neil and Elmira Landry, of Bayou Corne, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, August 13. They were married on a Friday the 13th.
Bear facts
Charles Salemi, of Brusly, keeping up with the news, came across a "grin and bear it" story:
"After hearing about the bear cub who invaded a California supermarket, I wondered why they didn’t call the Cub Scouts?
"No one heard him sneak in because he was barefoot. It was barely possible he was looking for Bayer aspirin. That’s all … I know you couldn’t bear anymore."
OK, Charles, but if you send me anymore, there's gonna be trouble bruin …