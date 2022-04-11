This has to be among my all-time favorite put-downs:
Wayne Smith, of Covington, says, "My wife and I were saddened by the news that Harry’s Ace Hardware in New Orleans had gone out of business after more than 100 years, 63 of them at its Magazine Street location.
"The news reminded us both of our favorite story. In 1972, we bought a 12-inch cast iron skillet at Harry’s as a wedding gift for friends of ours.
"When we entered the reception at the Metairie Country Club and presented the wrapped present to the mother of the groom, she said in her best shrill, condescending voice, dripping with acid, 'Wedding gifts were to be delivered.'
"So, in my best dull, flat voice, I deadpanned, 'Harry’s Ace Hardware doesn’t deliver!' and we walked away."
Terminator at work
Our April 6 story about Arnold Schwarzenegger brought this from Dan Stein, of Baton Rouge:
"My boss at Cablevision, Dick Kirby, wanted us to produce a television special on the International Special Olympics held at LSU in the summer of 1983.
"I assigned a production crew and producer, who got lots of great footage of the athletes and good interviews with Maria Shriver and the Kennedy family members.
"Producer Jason Furrate approached Arnold Schwarzenegger, told him about our special, and asked if he would please shoot a brief promo for us.
"Arnold stared through his dark sunglasses and emphatically said, 'I dant do promos!'
"And with that Jason’s request was quickly … terminated."
Nash ramblings
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says our mention of the Ogden Nash verse about llamas "might open the door to a rash of his rhymes."
Here's one of his favorites:
"The cow is of the bovine ilk;
One end is moo, the other, milk."
Rust bucket blues
Tom Hertwig, of Gonzales, says, "I appreciate all the tales of rusted-out car floorboards.
"I had a 1973 MGB convertible for a few years, and it had a water drain designed into the floorboards under the carpet! The drain was a small hole in the metal floorboard with a backwards-aimed metal scoop under the hole.
"The scoop let out rainwater from a leaky (or down) convertible top without letting in much road water splashed up by the tires.
"This worked so well that I installed a similar drain in the floorboards of my 1965 Buick convertible that had a very leaky roof."
Word of warning
While we're on the subject, Carol Ramsey, of Destrehan, says, "I feel compelled to write after reading numerous accounts about holes in car floorboards."
She says there is always the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning due to old cars with holes in their floorboards.
"Please warn your readers that there can be a very tragic flip side to holes in car floorboards."
Hummers are here
KittyKat, of Prairieville, says just after Tina Soong's comment in the column that it was hummingbird time, "my husband saw the first hummingbird of the year that afternoon.
"Of course I didn't have my feeder filled and ready for her. I hope she comes back and tells her friends."
Nice People Dept.
Janice David, of Prairieville, says, "The other day I went to get a manicure. I told the nice man who did my nails I was about to be 92 years old.
"I assume the person sitting next to me heard what I said. Because when I got ready to pay, I was told this nice lady had paid for it. Thanks so much, nice lady!"
Special People Dept.
Rose Ebbs Ledet, of New Orleans, formerly of St. Francisville, celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday, April 9.
Khakis?
T.W. says, "I discovered a fun way to get live telemarketers, male or female, off the phone in a hurry is to ask them, in the creepiest voice you can muster, 'So, what are you wearing?’ ”
The End
Harry Simon, of Eunice, says, "With all else that is going on, I'm afraid that all the financial institutions in Eunice will be going permanently out of business at the end of the week.
"They all have signs in their lobbies: 'Closed for Good Friday.’ ”