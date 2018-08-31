Dear Smiley: Having taught kindergarten for 36 years (I retired in 2004) I feel as though I receive a thousand-dollar bonus every time a former student recognizes me.
The other day I heard a big "Hey, Mrs. Cress! I just graduated from LSU.”
We hugged warmly as I congratulated her. I told her to give me a call if she is ever in Zachary, as I am in the phone book.
She turned to her mom and asked, “What is a phone book?”
Smiley, and I thought all she ever really needed to know she learned in kindergarten!
CHARLANNE CRESS
Zachary
Book him!
Dear Smiley: I was thinking about my many years in office (as sheriff and district attorney), and remembered one incident that really stood out.
A father came into my office with his teenage son. He introduced him to me and said, “Remember him. He received a speeding ticket.”
I said, "OK, I’ll help him.”
He said, "You don’t understand; I brought him here so that you don’t help him! I want the maximum penalty possible! If he can pick up trash along the highway besides paying the fine, that would be most appreciated!”
Not many parents had that attitude. Most protested the arrest or ticket while asking for help.
TONY FALTERMAN
Napoleonville
Monster marketing
Dear Smiley: A few years back my wife, Mary Ann, and I visited Scotland’s Loch Ness and castle tourist area.
To access this lake you were forced to enter the souvenir shop and purchase your ticket, and on leaving you were also forced to exit through the same shop.
On exiting, the ticket cashier asked me if I had seen the "Nessie" monster. I replied no. He responded, “You must have just missed him. I am sure if you come back tomorrow you will surely spot the monster.”
Postscript: I did not succumb to buying the Nessie key chain. But the five single-malt Scotch whisky sampler is another story.
BILL HAYNIE
Slidell
Dear Bill: The clerk's spiel sounds like the old "free beer tomorrow" ploy.
Biblical rewrite
Dear Smiley: Almost every night daughter Abigail, 7, and her daddy read a Bible story or watch a short Bible cartoon.
Two of her favorites are about Daniel and David. Sometimes her interpretation will combine them both with a little "dramatic license" of her own:
"Daniel sent that lion over to David and David grabbed him by the chin and threw him down!"
"Abigail, those are two different stories…two different lions."
"No, it's the same lion! Daniel sent him to David because he was bored! And the Israelites were running away and the Philistines were attacking the Old State Capitol!"
Somewhere out there is a translation that probably backs that up!
TAMMY TATE VANVECKHOVEN
Baton Rouge
Joyful noises
Dear Smiley: Your recent stories of music concerts take me back in time to the 1990s in the Superdome.
I, along with my young daughter and friend, attended a concert by a five member teen boy band, New Kids On The Block.
There were huge crowds of crying, screaming and overexcited young girls and teenagers. Unfortunately, their screams were all I could hear, and my ears rang for a whole week!
CAROL STUTZENBECKER
Kenner
Dear Carol: I feel your pain. I once reviewed a Kiss concert for The Advocate at the height of their popularity. I'm still trying to forget those high-pitched shrieks from their young fans.
Electrifying tale
Dear Smiley: A guy goes into a restaurant/lounge wearing a shirt open at the collar and is met by a bouncer, who tells him he must wear a necktie to gain admission.
So the guy goes out to his car. He looks around for a necktie and discovers that he doesn't have one. But he sees a set of jumper cables in his trunk. In desperation he ties these around his neck, manages to fashion a fairly acceptable-looking knot, and lets the ends dangle free.
He goes back to the restaurant. The bouncer carefully looks him over for a few minutes and then says, "Well, OK, I guess you can come in — just don't start anything."
LOREN C. SCOTT
Baton Rouge