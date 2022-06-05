Like baseball players, baseball fans have entrenched and often elaborate superstitions they are convinced play a role in the success or failure of their teams.
"I wonder if LSU coach Jay Johnson appreciates the length LSU fans will go to help the Tigers win games," Mike Cragin, of Baton Rouge, said after Friday's Kennesaw State game, which saw a miracle comeback by the Tigers.
"This exchange between my daughter, Stacey Hebert, and me is a case in point:"
Stacey: "I admit I turned off the game after the 6th inning. I came back from picking up Adam at play practice to find — they won.
"I can't believe it.
"I guess it would best for everyone if I don't watch any more of this regional."
Mike: "It wasn‘t you. I decided to pick up some snapper at Tony‘s Seafood to cook during the game. This departure from my normal routine obviously caused LSU to get buried 11-4 in the first 7 innings.
"Realizing my mistake, I quit listening to the game on my phone at lsu.net and started listening on my radio, executing a reverse gris-gris. This did the trick; the Tigers romped for 10 runs in the 8th to go ahead 14-11.
"I take full credit for the win. So go ahead and watch the game tonight. It wasn‘t your fault."
A draining experience
Recent stories about boat plug disasters involve forgetting to put them in or forgetting to take them out. Here's one about the former, from Peter Dassey, of Kenner.
Peter told a Friday story about four young novice sailors who braved the raging waters of Lake Pontchartrain in Tommy Dantin's sister's tiny Sunfish sailboat. Here's another tale about those crazy kids and their boat:
"We 'borrowed' the Sunfish, and with no sailing experience, we offloaded it from the trailer at West End Point and sailed into the lake.
"Somewhere near the Orleans Canal outlet, we noticed we were getting slower and deeper in the water. Tommy quizzed us, asking if we had put the plug in the hull of the boat. There was no affirmative answer from the crew.
"So in order to keep from sinking the 'S.S. Minnow,' Tommy ordered his wayward sailors off the boat, so he could sail back to the boat launch.
"We swam to shore and hitchhiked back to the launch, arriving about the same time Tommy pulled up in what looked more like a submarine fitted with a sail.
"We winched the bloated boat halfway onto the trailer, allowing the water to drain out the back. Our satisfying sigh of relief was suddenly drowned out by a creaking, then stupendous crash. As the hull gave way to the roller on the trailer on which it was perched, half of Lake Pontchartrain poured out.
"Needless to say, Tommy had to 'walk the plank' when he returned home."
Basketball days
Calvin Golden, of Baton Rouge, comments on our Wednesday story about basketball player Dwight Smith, 92, who won the bronze at the Senior Games.
"Congratulations to him. I am assuming he is the same Dwight Smith who was a teammate of mine on the St. Agnes CYO teams of the mid '40s.
"We had a very good team coached by the talented and athletic Buddy Copponex, who was also our softball coach.
"I’m happy Dwight is still able to participate, I don’t think I could even bounce a basketball at this age."
Great crossings
After a Saturday letter jokingly suggested an interstate highway to Hawaii for folks who don't like planes or boats, we heard from Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville:
"Thinking about an Interstate to Hawaii, it occurred to me that if they start soon it might be complete before the next Baton Rouge bridge."