Andree Herrington, of Metairie, adds to our story of unusual pets:
"When my son was young, he went to camp in Tennessee. One year he adopted a ribbon snake and didn’t want to leave him at camp.
"He careful wrapped 'Squiggles' around his waist under his clothes and smuggled him through check-in and on to the plane home. (Inspectors were more lenient back in the '70s.)
"Thank goodness no other passenger spied him.
"He proudly introduced him to us upon arrival. I am not crazy about snakes, but allowed him to keep him in a container with a lid.
"One day he alerted me that Squiggles had escaped in the yard. The yard? Right! Six weeks later I found him in a flower pot in the living room! I still wonder what he had for dinner all that time."
Youthful kindness
Judy S. Collins says, "I took my 7-year old-grandson to the zoo.
"He kept asking for money to feed the fish, but I never saw him throwing the food in the lake.
"I asked him what he was doing. He said, 'I put the money in the machine and turn it but leave the food, so that the next kid that comes along gets a surprise.'
"I told him how proud I was of him, and asked him if he wanted me to tell the family behind us there was a treat for them.
"He said no and just walked away. If only I practiced that kindness every day."
Twist that tongue
Frank Fronczek, of Baton Rouge, adds to our Saturday story about strange names:
"Years ago Roz and I were driving through the New York Finger Lakes region along Canandaigua Lake, and a discussion broke out about how to pronounce its name; neither of us had a clue.
"At its northern end, we stopped for lunch in the town by the same name.
"I told our waitress we were from out of town and didn't know where we were. She replied, 'Welcome to Can-un-DAY-gwuh.' Problem solved, nice tip."
Thanks, Frank
As I started reading Frank Fronczek's story above, I feared it was going to be that old joke about the traveler who comes upon a town with a difficult name, goes into a restaurant and asks the waiter, "What's the name of this place? And pronounce it slowly."
The obliging waiter tells him "Bur…ger King."
Lovely lady
Lorraine Foley says nine ladies in a Metairie condo had a pre-pandemic tradition of getting together for dinner every Saturday night.
They're always impressed with group member Adele Hesse, who turned 101 in April:
"She always wears beautiful clothes, with never a hair out of place.
"Two years ago we had to evacuate the building due to a fire. We were all standing around outside half-dressed when Adele came out looking glamorous in a lovely negligee.
"We kidded her that we didn't want her standing next to us because she made us look bad!"
Special People Dept.
- Katie Nell Morgan celebrated her 102nd birthday Friday, Sept. 4. Members of her Baton Rouge chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a drive-by parade for her. She is a retired educator in East Baton Rouge Parish.
- Rita Major, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 98th birthday Monday, Sept. 7. She was a long-time New Roads resident.
- Charles and Peggy Jo Breard, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 63rd anniversary Monday, Sept. 7.
- Mildred Needham Birch, of Kentwood, celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, Sept. 7.
Feeling safe
Richard Antolik, of Covington, says, "I was always apprehensive about flying, except on one trip. A few rows in front were boxing champ Joe Louis and Johnny Weissmuller of Tarzan fame.
"They were flying from New Orleans to Las Vegas, where they worked at Caesar's Palace."
(While Joe would be handy if a fight broke out, I'd stick with Johnny if the plane went down over water.)