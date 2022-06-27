This confession from Judy Poteet, of Lafayette, caused me to chortle:
"Reading about 'olive earl' on 'samiches' reminded me of this true story.
"As a 13-year-old growing up in Metairie, when I heard my family getting gas at the 'earl' station, I was very determined never to use that substandard word again.
"My valiant attempts at bettering my language skills backfired, however, when, on an eighth grade Louisiana history test, the question was, 'Who is the current governor of Louisiana?'
"I innocently answered 'Oil Long!'
"Our teacher, a usually very strict nun, laughed so hard I thought she was going to lose her habit."
The juice is loose
"To conclude my earlier cherry bounce story," says Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, "my brother and I had quite a few pints left.
"We had a friend who was a printer, so we asked him to print some labels. They read 'Kick-A-Poo Joy Juice. Caution: Take only as directed. Directions: Take when Papa is not around and hide when he is.'
"We labeled the bottles and saved them to give as Christmas presents. We did give Papa six bottles, hoping they would last him for a good while.
"They didn't."
Sweet and Southern
Moving on to a more innocent beverage, Mike Chenevert says, "The story about having to order a 'cheeseburger without cheese' to get a hamburger got me thinking about ordering iced tea.
"When I order tea from a restaurant I have to order 'unsweet tea' to get just plain tea."
Yeah, Mike, I guess that's a Southern thing. Personally I find "sweet tea" way too sugary. But lots of folks love it.
Blame the hood
Hildred Matkins, of New Roads, tells of this brief encounter:
"A few years ago I was at a football game in Tiger Stadium. My jacket had a hood, so I was not able to see well to the side.
"The man next to me asked how many games I had been to. I told him we had been going to all home games since 1961, and had also watched LSU play in 31 different sites.
"As the conversation continued, I facetiously said something like, 'Are you someone famous?'
"He said, 'I just love you! Can I take a picture?'
"It was not until the next game that I was told who he was. My new friend was the actor John Goodman!"
Dealing with spoilage
"Most grandparents try to make their grandkids feel special without being too obvious about it," says Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge.
"But I think granddaughter Zelda, 7, is on to us.
"When her parents have tennis matches, Zelda spends the evening with us, and we serve some of her favorite foods for dinner.
"One night, after she’d devoured a large hamburger her PawPaw had grilled, Zelda commented, ‘That meal was so delicious I feel like I’m being spoiled.’ ”
Stash that trash
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "With all that's going on in the world today, this may not be important. But it's important to me.
"Why don't they put trash bags in rental cars?"
Diagnosis rejected
George Lopez, of LaPlace, tells of a customer relations problem from his years at the Sears Auto Center at Clearview shopping center in Metairie:
"A lady in a newish Cutlass pulls up one drizzly day and wants me to check her tires. I check, and tell her they all look OK.
"She says the car is fishtailing around corners.
"I say, 'I think you need to slow down.'
"At that she stomps the gas and burns rubber across the whole shop and out the back door.
"The mechanics, startled, go, 'Lopez, what did you tell that lady?'
"I go, 'I told her she needed to slow down!'
"I think the lady was hammered."
Oh, really, you think so?