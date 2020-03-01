Mother's Day isn't until May 10, but I just came across two "Mama" stories I can't wait that long to share:
- Martin St. Romain II says, "Today, many children are taught sex education starting in preschool.
"During my last week in the 12th grade, before graduating from Thibodaux College High School in 1953, Brother Basil taught the senior class all we needed to know about sex education, and it took only three minutes.
"He said if you were dating a girl and were seriously considering marriage, take a good look at her mother. If you liked her mother, marry the girl.
"This year my wife and I will celebrate our 64th anniversary. I had a great mother-in-law, and my wife is just like her mother."
- "You know it's wet when a logger has time to write," says Dennis Aucoin, of Slaughter Logging in Clinton:
"I have a friend; let's call him Bubba.
"Bubba wanted to date this young lady in Mississippi, but she wouldn't have anything to do with him.
"Bubba decides to go talk to the young lady's mama about the situation. Mama tells Bubba that he should not worry, 'She would jump over a dog with a pedigree to catch two with fleas.’ ”
Double shot of art
I didn't expect to find a Baton Rouge connection in the Feb. 10 New Yorker magazine.
But there it was, a mention of the great party song, "Double Shot (Of My Baby's Love)," written by Baton Rouge guys Don Smith and Cyril Vetter, recorded in 1963 by Dick Holler & the Holidays and in 1964 by Dale & Grace.
The magazine mentioned the 1966 version by the Swingin' Medallions, played at the Museum of Modern Art by the Residents, a San Francisco art-rock collective, for a staging of their 1988 rock-opera album, "God in Three Persons," by video artist John Sanborn.
Needless to say, that's a long way from its days as a popular anthem at LSU campus blowouts.
Collectors' item
Steve Koehler, of Metairie, says our mention of K&B beer "reminded me of an event in the ’70s, when saving beer cans was a fad.
"Schwegmann, the big grocery chain in New Orleans, but not so well known in Baton Rouge, had its own brand of very cheap beer.
"When my wife, Susan, and I were living in married student housing at LSU, I brought a case of Schwegmann Beer.
"One night, we went for pizza with another couple in married student housing, Alan and Julie.
"Alan and I each brought a can of the Schwegmann beer to the restaurant. The waitress brought us cups to pour the beer into, since they didn't serve that brand.
"A few minutes later, I saw a young man come out of the back of the restaurant with the two cans tucked into his jacket. He must have thought Schwegmann was an imported German beer!"
Hand jive
Buck Blouin, of Prairieville says, "I was somewhat amused at the so-called 'experts' stating that Joe Burrow's hands were too small for an NFL quarterback.
"I may have come upon a solution. Joe, try dipping your 'tiny hands' in Miracle-Gro. Works on my tomatoes every year. They are huge!"
Special People Dept.
Tommy Tuminello, of Gonzales, celebrated his 93rd birthday Sunday, March 1.
Like, wow, man
Kerry Palmer, of Lafayette, says my mention of a drinking game while watching HGTV (a shot every time they say "backsplash" or "load-bearing beam") "made me think of my own suggestion for 'The Bachelor.'
"If a person would take a sip — not a full drink, just a sip — every time someone says 'like' on that show, they would be totally inebriated within 15 minutes.
"Not that I watch 'The Bachelor.' I’ve only heard."
We love Richard
Thomas Pertuit says, "In the early ’50s, in first grade at St. Agnes in Baton Rouge, I learned that Richard Stanz was a great American hero:
"We were taught the pledge by the sisters: 'And to the republic for Richard Stanz.'
"This was corrected by Mr. Hughes in civics in 1963 at Baton Rouge High School."