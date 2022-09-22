Another "funny kids" story from Mariano Hinojosa:
"After reading 'The Three Little Pigs,' my wife Bertha's first grade gifted class decided the wolf should be tried for cruelty to animals.
"Classmates were assigned roles of pigs, wolf, and jury members. A practicing attorney agreed to conduct the hearing as judge.
"As expected, the pigs' testimony was explicit and condemning. The wolf said he was only guilty of being a wolf.
"While the jury deliberated, the wolf asked his teacher what would a guilty verdict mean. Bertha told him he could go to jail, where the food is bad and you can't see your friends. The worried wolf then asked, 'Can my momma vote?'
"After the jury returned a 'guilty' verdict, and before a judgement was issued, the wolf wandered over to the judge and whispered, 'You know this is all make-believe, don't you?'"
Hot news
"Regarding uses for plastic newspaper sleeves," says Liddy Hanemann, of Metairie, "I recall when the Times-Picayune was not so coddled and protected from the elements.
"The newspaper was secured only by a rubber band. The rubber bands were added to a collection on the wall-mounted manual can opener above our kitchen sink.
"When the newspaper landed in a puddle, my dad spread it out on the racks of the oven. Baked at 350 for 20 minutes, watched carefully!"
Dancing memories
Regarding old dance halls, Bo Rougeou says, "I have not seen mention of The Gear Room or The End of the World.
"My grandfather ran the Esso Standard Oil pumping station at Bayou Pigeon in the '50s and '60s, and his weekends were spent at one of these two dance halls.
"The Gear Room was out in a cane field, and The End of the World was where the road ended, way down the bayou.
"As your readers described other places, there were pews around the walls where kids sat and slept until the grownups wore out. Good times."
Sweet chewing
"Where can you buy sugar cane?" asks Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge. It's harvest time.
"Sugar cane is loaded with antioxidants, with a high content of calcium, magnesium, iron, and other electrolytes.
"It used to be available in stores, but I haven't seen any in years. My father, a surveyor, used to bring it home from the fields. We kids loved chewing on the raw stuff."
Deadly detour
Jackie Carnes says, "A relative had a bike instead of a car, and biked almost everywhere. He complained that no matter how many miles he biked he couldn't lose weight.
"It would have offended him if I'd reminded him it would be more effective if he didn't bike through the Burger King drive-thru…"
Special People Dept.
— Dr. Milton H. Kleinpeter Sr., Baton Rouge, celebrates his 91st birthday Sunday, Sept. 25. A Baton Rouge native, he is a retired educator and Army veteran.
— E.C. “Bud” and Shirley Sutton, Zachary, celebrate their 69th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 25.
— Chick and Jeanie Streat, Baton Rouge, celebrate 62 years of marriage Saturday, Sept. 24.
Sleepwear and football
Earl Newman says his earlier mention of 'dates' for LSU's freshmen men at the first football game (the 'pajama game') "may have been a reach in my memory bank as to the actual procedure. We did have sorority girls march in our ranks as we came down 'Victory Hill' and into the stadium, but they dispersed from us during seating."
Susan Pourciau presents a female view:
"After reading Earl’s story about the pajama game of 1962 and being assigned a sorority girl date, a question came to mind: Which one was actually being hazed?"
(What, Susan, you wouldn't have loved to have a date with some random freshman with a shaved head and wearing pajamas? Picky, picky, picky…)