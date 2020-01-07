Watching the Saints stumble, bumble and fumble in a playoff loss to the Vikings stirred up unwelcome memories — and got me worrying about LSU's contest with Clemson in the Expensive German Car Superdome.
This was the site of last year's no-call in the NFC championship game after the attempted murder of a Saint by a Rams assassin, and where LSU met Alabama for a national championship after the 2011 season; a game Tiger fans want to forget.
Up until Sunday, I was fairly confident LSU would prevail over the other Tigers, given Clemson's schedule, with games against the likes of Southwest Carolina Remedial College and Northeast Georgia Dental School.
But now I'm fearful there really IS a Superdome jinx, and "home field advantage" is an illusion.
Needless to say, I hope I'm wrong. …
Going in style
Loretta Mattio-Hamilton, of Metairie, says, "I had to chuckle a little bit on the story in your column about giving the little kittens a funeral.
"My baby sister loved cats and kittens. One morning, she went outside and found one her favorites dead.
"I was already married by this time, but they called me and my husband over so he could bury the kitten.
"My husband always had a way with making things better, so he decided he was going to have a funeral for the cat.
"Before we knew it, here he is with a robe on, holding a crucifix and a reading from a missal.
"All I can say is that the cat had a proper funeral; but while my poor sister sobbed, we couldn't hold the laughter in. As a matter of fact, until this day, we still laugh at the cat funeral story.
"My husband is gone now, but we still laugh like crazy people about him conducting that proper cat funeral."
Here's the beef
Morgan LeBlanc adds to our series on pilfering pooches:
"Our black lab Dixie (long deceased) used to scratch on the door when she wanted us to let her in.
"After roaming the neighborhood, she would bring back bowls belonging to other dogs. The next day was spent with me trying to find what dog belonged to what bowl.
"One night, as we were about to sit down for supper, there was a scratch on the door. I opened the door, and there sat Dixie with what I think was a fully cooked sirloin tip roast.
"It was a bit overcooked for her taste, but it seemed to have a good flavor. …"
Sign language
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, cites a contributor's suggestion that schools increase their emphasis on English:
"Because so many people have difficulty navigating four-way stops, I think math deserves a little more emphasis as well."
Special People Dept.
- Audrey Maduell, of Mandeville, celebrated her 95th birthday Saturday, Jan. 4.
- Ruston and Theresa "Terri" Zeller, of Gonzales, celebrate their 54th anniversary Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Cousin May drops in
Jill Keating adds to our recent mention of the poet Ogden Nash and his clever little rhymes:
"I've long been an admirer of Ogden Nash. I love so many of his poems, but being from south Louisiana, this is the one that sticks in my head:"
Some primal termite knocked on wood
And tasted it, and found it good!
And that is why your Cousin May
Fell through the parlor floor today.
Follow the chicken
After I mentioned my fondness for "walks into a bar" stories, I figured I'd hear from some readers with similar tastes. And sure enough they came through:
For instance, Mercedes Doré, of Plaquemine, says, "This is my favorite:"
A priest, a rabbi and a minister holding a chicken walk into a bar.
The bartender says, "We don't do jokes in here."
So the chicken says, "Come on guys, I know a place across the street."
Which reminds me
Many years ago, Mad magazine and other offbeat humor sources told "hippie jokes" that were in the same weird vein as the bar joke above:
"Hey, man, you know you have a banana in your ear?"
"Sorry, man, I can't hear you; I got a banana in my ear."