Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette, has a "language barrier" story:
"About 10 or 11 years ago I was traveling from Dubai back home to (at the time) Brazil.
"In Paris, at the Charles de Gaulle Airport, trying to track down my departure gate, I asked a uniformed flight attendant for directions. In the very best French I could muster, I said, 'Pardonnez-moi, mon français est tres maudit, pourriez-vous m'aider?'
"The woman started laughing at me, and said in perfect English, 'Well, you are absolutely right; your French is cursed or damned!' (the meaning of 'maudit.')"
"She said the word I was seeking to describe my French was ‘mauvais,’ for 'bad.'"
Discovering Spain
After a couple of readers told of American members of the military stationed abroad who showed little or no interest in the people and cultures around them, Mary Vernoy gave us a more encouraging view:
"Stories of military people confining themselves to the base reminded me of my Navy squadron's frequent monthlong deployments to Rota, Spain.
"We had many young sailors who had never been away from home. Those of us who had been there before used to chip in and rent a 'rent-a-wreck' for the use of anyone off-duty.
"We'd fill the car with new people, and take off until we found a small village where no one spoke English, and explore it with the new kids.
"From Gibraltar to mountain towns that produced leather goods, and many small stores, wineries, restaurants and taverns in between, we made sure that all our people enjoyed Spain, in spite of their shyness. They brought home memories for a lifetime."
The poverty defense
David Palmisano, of Marrero, addresses "recent letters about military personnel stationed overseas not wanting to learn the local customs, or even leave the confines of the base.
"This brought back memories of my Air Force deployment to southern Italy in 1970 to ’71. The problem was not the desire to explore, but the lack of funds.
"If your intention was to get rich, the Armed Forces was not the place to be. In 18 months I did manage to take trips to Rome, Florence, Munich and Corfu, but on a budget and after months of saving.
"After another 15 months in Taipei, Taiwan, I was discharged, and two weeks later I was working for South Central Bell. When I received my first check, I thought accounting made a mistake and overpaid me."
Earning his nickname
My buddy Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, has a request:
"After seeing 'T-Bob' Taylor in your column, I got to wondering if I might qualify to have the alias 'T-Dud' Lehew?"
(The "T" or "Tee" before a first name is a poplar Cajun nickname to indicate "small"; it's been called the Cajun version of "junior.")
Dudley makes his case: "I've lived in south Louisiana for over half my 85 years; I spend every weekend on the salt for 30 years catching specks, reds, flounder, etc.; I know how to authentically pronounce Hebert, Robicheaux, Pierre Part, and Gremillion; I eat fish on Friday; I put Crystal hot sauce on everything but ice cream. I'd travel anywhere to hear Rockin' Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, and I have many priests and nuns as friends although I'm a Baptist!
"Whaddya think?"
I think you qualify, T-Dud …
Splitting hairs
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, says, "While I am resentful of our little dog Georgie's $50 haircuts when mine go for 20 bucks, I have to admit he does have better hair."