Stories of students moving into college dorm rooms have spurred recollections. For instance:
Robert Downing, of Baton Rouge, says, "I was a dorm counselor (proctor) on the fourth floor of West Stadium my second year at LSU.
"No women were allowed in men’s dorms. I saw a freshman and his mother; she was making her son’s bed.
"When I told her no women were allowed in the dorm, she ruffled up like a hen, and explained she was going to make his bed.
"OK," I told her, "Just remember young men are cruel. When the other freshmen find out Mommy made his bed for him, just imagine what college is going to be like.
"She beat a hasty retreat."
Sorry, ma'am
Baton Rouge attorney Jerry Arbour says, "Your Tuesday courtroom item from Mr. Clary reminded me of one of my early appearances in court.
"I was in Jefferson Davis Parish, patiently waiting for my case to be called.
"I was listening to a young lawyer trying to confirm a divorce. He had his client on the stand and asked an innocent question, 'How old are you?'
"Boom! I thought it was an explosion, but it was the judge yelling at the young lawyer:
“ ‘In my court, one does not ask a lady how old she is. We ask, "What age do you go by?” ’
"After that, if I ever had to ask a lady her age, I asked what age she went by!"
Take that, Pierre
"My husband told me about being in a group hosting a couple of Texas oil men," says Marsha R., of Baton Rouge.
"They went to a very fancy New York City French restaurant.
"Their waiter was very French, and disdainful when one of the Texans ordered a steak.
"Eyebrows raised, he asked how the gentleman would prefer his steak prepared.
"The Texan said, 'Chicken fried!' My husband loved it."
Accent? Me?
Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, remarks on the widespread belief about accents:
"Having grown up in Algiers, I always prided myself on my lack of an accent.
"I got a rude awakening while on holiday in Cancun. I was chatting up a woman from New York when she suddenly asked me why I talked so funny.
"My response was, 'I talk funny?'
"Obviously she was operating under the same misconception about her lack of an accent."
Special People Dept.
- T. Ellis Peak Jr., of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 98th birthday Friday, Aug. 19. He is a Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean conflict, and worked as an engineer for Exxon. He plays every Wednesday at the Baton Rouge Bridge Club.
- Goldie Eisworth celebrates her 90th birthday Saturday, Aug. 20.
- Jim and Alice Skelly, of Pearl River, Mississippi, celebrate their 62nd anniversary Friday, Aug. 19.
- Cynthia and Paul McMillan, former Baton Rouge residents now in Birmingham, Alabama, celebrate their 56th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 20.
- Mike and Connie Leonard, of Prairieville, celebrate their 55th anniversary Friday, Aug. 19.
- Fred Ress III and Genie Haydel Ress, of Ventress, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Aug. 19.
- Kenny and Barbara LeBlanc, of Prairieville, will be married 50 years Friday, Aug. 19. They will celebrate Sunday, Aug. 21.
- Jim and Gloria Giammanco, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Aug. 19.
- Bruce and Lonnette Templet, Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Sunday, Aug. 21. He is an Advocate circulation department retiree.
Thought for the Day
From Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge: "You're not losing your memory, you are just really good at letting go of the past!"
Only in Louisiana
Marilyn Buzbee, of Baton Rouge, says, "Recently I took my two great-grandsons, Stockton and Braxton, for snowballs at Mrs. V's Snowball Stand.
"Braxton, 8, got a king cake flavored snowball.
"As he is enjoying it, he says: 'If this has a baby in it, I'm not buying the next snowball.’ ”