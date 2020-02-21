Dear Smiley: On the subject of Nixon’s not being "gone" in 1960, the prophetic “just away” sympathy card at The Shreveport Times (in the Tuesday column) reminds me of a card that The Associated Press bureau in New Delhi, where I reported from 1959 to 1964, received shortly before the 1960 election.
It came from an astrologer in south India who periodically mailed us unsolicited advice, admonitions, and predictions.
It said Nixon would lose, but he would be president later.
We journalists laughed. The astrologer must have read the latest American news magazines saying that Kennedy was ahead. But he obviously did not know how American politics worked. We knew that a loss for Nixon in 1960 would finish any presidential aspirations.
Unfortunately, we threw the card away, and the name of the astrologer is lost to memory.
HENRY BRADSHER
Baton Rouge
Uneasy riders
Dear Smiley: A couple of weeks ago my nephew, Nicky, told me he had busted his ribs in a motorcycle accident.
I related a story to him about a monthly ground safety meeting I attended while in the Air Force.
To save on gas and to leave the car at home for our wives, several members of the squadron rode motorcycles to work.
The good Colonel Kissinger was conducting the meeting, and told us that the accident rate for motorcycle riders was 125%.
Some brown bar (second lieutenant) in the back of the room asked the colonel how that could be.
He responded, “Some of you dummies are going to wreck twice.”
ALEX CROCHET
Abbeville
One crunchy cake!
Dear Smiley: Those seeking a new king cake treat might try "Bug Appetit" at the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium on Canal Street in New Orleans.
"Their specialty is 'Cricket King Cake,' filled with chopped cinnamon roasted crickets. And there's no worry about who gets the baby; every slice has a cricket on top! It's available through Lundi Gras.
RONNIE STUTES
Baton Rouge
That sinking feeling
Dear Smiley: Reading of boat-naming in your Thursday column reminded me of a story I heard a few years ago.
A man begged his wife for years to let him get a boat. She finally said he could get a boat if she could name it.
The husband agreed and bought the boat, and she arranged to have the name painted on it.
When they arrived at the dock he discovered his boat had been named the “For Sale."
PEGGY DUFFEL SIMMONS
New Orleans
Bad float sinking
Dear Smiley: Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Bad Moon Rising" (with the line "bad moon on the rise" often heard as "bathroom on the right") inspired our Lafayette High's class homecoming float in 1969. (I was class treasurer for the Mighty Lions.)
We built an outhouse with the standard moon cut out and a tiger's tail stuck in the door (we were playing the Tigers). The float boasted "There's a bad moon rising and the Tigers are on the run."
We were disqualified from competition because we were deemed vulgar!
MISSY GUILLIOT
Lafayette
It's a tough job, but…
Dear Smiley: I have been reading with great interest the Dixie Beer stories.
My late husband Bernard and his two best friends, Fred and Buck, consumed many, many cases of Dixie Beer during their long friendship.
Many years ago a large group of us rented cabins in Ponchatoula for a weekend of boating, skiing, swimming, volleyball, etc. Cases of Dixie were stacked high in the cabins.
The guys did not know that Dixie had produced a bad batch of beer (not harmful but terrible tasting). They could be returned for replacements, but we had not heard that until returning home.
After grimacing, they decided that bad Dixie was better than no Dixie, and drank every case.
After the Dixie Brewery closed they had a hard time finding a suitable replacement. This necessitated tasting many brands.
When I saw the picture and write-up in The Advocate about the new Dixie Brewery, I could just picture the three of them in Heaven cheering. Hmmm, I wonder if Dixie is served there?
CINDY LAMPO
Kenner
Dear Cindy: Well, it's possible that God is a Yat…