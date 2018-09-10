Ray Schell, of Prairieville, says, "Last week, I had a reminder of how people drive in Louisiana.
"My wife and I were on Interstate 10 going from Prairieville to New Orleans, and I found everyone passing me.
"I realized I was driving too slow and must be holding up traffic.
"I checked my rear-view mirror and saw that I was indeed acting as a roadblock. I had a line of cars behind me and many were pulling out to pass.
"I checked my speedometer and saw I was only going 78 mph in a 70 mph zone.
"I chose to continue to hold up traffic."
Best of the worst
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, offers "kudos to Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne for his award (?) in a nationwide bad writing contest."
It's the famed Bulwer-Lytton Fiction Contest for pun-obsessed writers, honoring the memory of the novelist who gave us this opening line of a novel: "It was a dark and stormy night."
Jay has placed in the contest before, and has also been among the winners in Advocate cartoonist Walt Handelsman's cartoon caption contests.
Russ says, "His entry in the police-detective category was, 'Who knew what answers the elongated odd-shaped grey trunk would reveal, but there was no doubt that in solving the mysterious homicides at the zoo, the great weight of evidence pointed to the elephant in the room.'
"The judges decided it was worth a dishonorable mention."
Purple memories
Glenn E. Mitchell says, "Our first child, Gregg, was born in 1986. Before he could speak, we taught him colors and shapes.
"One evening, when returning from dinner, his mother and I in the front seat of the car and Gregg in the car seat in the back (before we knew it was safer to face the car seat to the rear), there was a lull in our conversation.
"All was quiet as we passed a now-defunct Katz & Bestoff drug store.
"Suddenly, just as plain as day and to our surprise, Gregg excitedly blurted out, 'Purple oval' while pointing to the K&B sign. A joyful experience for two proud parents."
Which reminds me
K&B drug stores embraced the color purple with a passion that literally colored residential streets in New Orleans.
They sold purple plastic garbage cans, and a line of them in front of houses was a common sight on collection days.
I often wondered what a stranger would think upon encountering this. …
Special People Dept.
- Ted Newport, of Shreveport, formerly of Berwick, celebrates his 99th birthday Tuesday, Sept. 11. He was an Army Air Corps P-51 fighter pilot during World War II.
- Dot Devillier, of Harvest Manor in Denham Springs, celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday, Sept. 11. She is a former resident of White Castle and Baton Rouge.
- Sylvia Ann Rabalais Carrio celebrates her 91st birthday Tuesday, Sept. 11. She is a retired registered nurse.
- Anne and Jack Ashton, of The Haven in Baton Rouge, celebrate their 70th anniversary Tuesday, Sept. 11.
- Joe and Myrna Vaurigard, of Pumpkin Center, celebrated their 56th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 1.
- Alan and Diane Fortier Brown celebrate 50 years of marriage Tuesday, Sept. 11.
Rambling wreck
Mary Pramuk, of Baton Rouge, says, "There’s not much unusual going on while waiting for a traffic light to turn green, unless you count people running the red light and not causing a wreck.
"One day, while sitting at the light on Perkins Road at Stanford/Acadian, I noticed a big, old moose of a car signaling to turn right out of a shopping center parking lot.
"Since the light is a long one, I chanced to notice the driver was short, wearing a hat tilted to one side as if it were a beret.
"As he inched closer, I saw the rear fender was crumpled, and on it was written in script: 'Pierre Car Dent.'
"Wonder if designer Pierre Cardin would have thought this amusing."
Initial reaction
Paul Major, of Livonia, says, "If you watch national evening news programs and know what COPD, PE, DVT, ED and RA are, and which drugs will cure or alleviate symptoms, you must be old — or so I've been told."