Mary Pramuk, of Baton Rouge, says on the Thursday morning before the arrival of our latest storm, Barry, "I asked my husband how he’d slept and he said, 'Well, I was dreaming of two roaches having a conversation.'
"I took that as a 'not too well' and asked, 'Did you execute the roach dance?' He said, 'We never got to that.'
"I was referring to something he discovered one day when he encountered one of the big ones in the garage. As he got ready to step on it, he noticed it was calculating which way to run.
"So he started stepping from side to side, foot to foot in a kind of dance that, as described to me, was a Hungarian czardas.
"The roach froze on the spot as, in mid-step, my husband's big foot came slamming down on him where he sat. (Don’t try this dance if you have balance issues)."
On the boulevard
Terry Grundmann, of Kenner, does some fine-tuning of our recent description of New Orleans directions, when a reader described Canal Street as running from the river to the lake:
"Canal STREET runs from the river to the cemeteries, not the lake. There it connects up with Canal BOULEVARD, that continues to the lake.
"Having grown up on Canal Boulevard, I enjoyed pre-parade bounty from the Mardi Gras truck parades that lined up there before their day of 'Laissez les bon temps rouler.'"
Feeling lost
Kerry Howell says, "Reading about directions in New Orleans brought a smile to my face.
"Growing up in the Seventh Ward, on Elysian Fields, I was completely confused coming to LSU and being given directions of north, south, east and west.
"Where I came from it was, "uptown riverside, downtown riverside, uptown lakeside, downtown lakeside."
Hills and hollows
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "My West Virginia hometown was so tiny there was no uptown or downtown.
"There was only 'up and down the hill' and 'up and down the hollow.'
"My bride's family still lives up Lyburn Hollow, down in Logan County."
Baleing out
Paul Major, of Livonia, comments on a recent column item:
"I was perplexed after reading your comment in a recent column regarding one of the uses you put your Volkswagen Beetle to.
"I have trouble wrapping my head around an image of you 'tossing' a bale of hay into your Beetle.
"Can you give your readers a bit more information on the size of those bales of hay? Did that horse get enough to eat?"
OK, Paul, when I took hay out to the stables for my daughter's horse, maybe I didn't exactly TOSS it into my Beetle.
As I recall, it was a regular-sized bale of hay (don't remember where I picked it up), and it would be more accurate to say I WRESTLED it into the Beetle.
There, are you satisfied NOW?
The paper chase
Peggy Hodges, of Zachary, says she and her three sons went out to eat in a nice restaurant on July 4:
"While we were sitting at the table, one son says to the others, 'This place is as cheap as the rest; no napkins!'
"My younger son told him, 'Here's your napkin — it's cloth.'"
Marbles shark
J. Coe, of Baton Rouge, says our stories of childhood marbles games brought memories of "my redheaded 10-year-old little sister, who in 1942 or so was the best marbles player on North Dorgenois Street in New Orleans.
"It ended when the doorbell rang and the mother of her latest victim demanded his marbles back. Our mother said, 'That's it!' and turned over ALL her marbles, sack and all."
Keeping up appearances
Raymond J. Centanni, of Metairie, says, "After my annual blood work, my doctor read the report intently, then looked over at me and said, 'You look good on paper.'
"Now, after a little face time in the bathroom mirror, I look at a copy of that report hanging on the wall and say, 'You look good on paper.'
"Mr. Smiley, when I see your picture above the column, one thing comes to mind:
"You look good…"