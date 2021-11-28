This story comes from our "Smart Dogs" file. (We don't have a "Smart Cats" file because all cats are smart):
Louise Poché, of Westwego, says, "Several years ago, a friend came over to our house to do a little construction project.
"He brought along his Doberman, Mars, but forgot to bring any of Mars' toys.
"We decided that should be no problem, as our lemon tree was full of lemons.
"We picked a lemon and threw it across the yard. Mars ran after it, picked up the lemon and dutifully returned it, dropping it at our feet.
"We picked up the lemon and threw it again. Mars ran after it again and returned it to us, but this time the lemon had started to break open. Mars looked a little puzzled, as this had never happened to his ball before.
"The third time the lemon was thrown, Mars ran after it, picked it up and dropped it immediately. I guess he was just not expecting to get that kind of flavor burst from his ball. He refused to return it.
"We tried throwing a fresh lemon, but Mars was not going to be fooled again. He refused to chase any more lemons.
"I guess he just could not make lemonade with those lemons."
Taste of home
Faye Guidry says, "When I read about Popeyes opening in London, I was reminded of my joy and amazement at coming upon a Popeyes at the airport in Ammon, Jordan.
"After traveling in Egypt and Jordan for weeks, eating strange food, it was such a shock and a joy to get 'our' food."
Reluctant consumer
Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville, says, "My wife Deb was watching QVC, hoping for Christmas items to buy.
"I walked in and was invited to watch with her.
"She asked, 'You like this show, don’t you?'
"I replied, 'Yes, but it has too many commercials.’ ”
Power of suggestion
Jamie Owen Parkerson, of Lafayette, says stories on sweetbreads (thymus glands of calves or lambs) "reminded me of my dear daddy Jimmie Owen Jr., a prankster for his four girls.
"One night he fried up sweetbreads, and after we ate them he told us they were cow testicles."
I'll omit what followed.
Special People Dept.
- Eleanor Nabors Lenoir, of Denham Springs, celebrates her 93d birthday Monday, Nov. 29. She is a former Shreveport resident. She was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 29, 1928. This was before President Franklin Roosevelt, in 1941, signed a bill making Thanksgiving the fourth Thursday in November.
- Barbara Markey, of Torbert, Pointe Coupee Parish, celebrated her 90th birthday Saturday, Nov. 27.
- Audrey and Dick Mendel, of Kenner, celebrated their 66th anniversary Friday, Nov. 26.
Undercover operative
Jeannette Beck tells this timely story:
"I was talking to my grandchild about not having to wear the COVID mask at school. I said, 'You must be really happy to be mask free.'
"The reply was, 'I don’t mind wearing the mask, because you can eat treats and talk in class, and the teacher never knows.'
"I guess the masks weren’t so bad for some students."
Thanks, Scott!
LSU's search for a new head football coach by athletic director Scott Woodward is the topic of this comment from Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville:
"Do you think the coaches around the country who just got huge contracts have sent thank you notes to Scott Woodward for putting their names on the LSU candidates list?"