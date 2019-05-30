"I have one more coffee story," says Robert Nethken, of Slidell:
"I am 92, so it was a long time ago. There was a barbecue place in Ruston that made the best barbecue in the world. The owner ground his own coffee and mixed in the chicory.
"One morning a lady from up 'nawth' was waiting for him to open. The people she was visiting insisted that she get a cup of coffee — they guaranteed that it would keep her awake the entire trip home.
"So Bill hurried and brewed the pot of coffee.
"When she left, he asked her how she liked it. She blinked her eyes and said that it was definitely different.
"He got his first cup, and realized that he had put red pepper in it instead of chicory. Needless to say, it WAS different!
"He actually told this story on himself. Can you guess what it tasted like?"
Barbecue country
Another story about a barbecue joint, from Joe Fairchild, of Thibodaux:
"I read Mary Manheim's story in the Thursday column about Lewisville, Arkansas, and my mouth started watering.
"Lewisville is famous for the best barbecue you will ever taste, served at a roadside cafe called Burge's.
"It was a mandatory stop on my trips back and forth to Arkadelphia when I was a visiting professor at Henderson State University there."
Call to arms
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, contributes a "local bank" story to our series:
"In 1980, when home mortgage rates were at 18 percent, the upside was that a new investment creature, the certificate of deposit (CD), came into existence and paid an interest rate of 15 percent.
"The catch was that you had to have $10,000 minimum and you were tied in for five years or paid a penalty for early withdrawal.
"One of the Ville Platte banks, Evangeline Bank & Trust, came up with the brilliant marketing device of 'giving' a CD investor a 'free' Browning automatic shotgun for opening a new CD account.
"The cost of the 'free' gun was deducted when the CD was ultimately cashed in.
"There was a run on Browning shotguns that must have made their sales folks wonder what the heck was going on in Ville Platte. Were the Russians coming?"
Special People Dept.
Buddy and Martha Daussat, of Madisonville, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, May 31.
The art of bunting
Thomas Murrel, of Church Point, says, "With the baseball regionals upon us I would like to touch upon this:
"Bunting in the majors and in college seems to be a lost art. How about a couple of tips from an old has-been volunteer coach?
"While Annette and I lived in Opelousas, I was honored to have coached young men in the Babe Ruth League, and worked with the same age kids in Church Point. I had great teams and good teams but never a bad team.
"The teams with less talent seemed to work harder and knew the fundamentals just like the better teams.
"Maybe the LSU batters can try this bunting technique:
"If you are a right-handed hitter trying to bunt, slide your right hand up near the label. Put your thumb on top and your top two fingers underneath and pinch the bat. Move your left hand up near your right hand. This gives you much more control of the bat and makes bunting a whole lot easier.
"Remember this — you don't want to look like you just opened up a tape measure when you try to bunt.
"Just a tip from an old, old fan of LSU."
Doctor's remedy
Janice DeJean, of Baton Rouge, reacts to our story about LSU baseball players using perfume to ward off mosquitoes:
"If Victoria Secret's Amber Romance is not for you, give Dr. Tichenor's Antiseptic a try. It works great as a repellent for those pesky gnats and mosquitoes.
"It can be mixed with water and applied to the skin, or it can be used straight, which I prefer.
"You won't be smelling like a rose, but you may have an 'eau de medicine cabinet' scent."