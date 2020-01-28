We've been discussing TV beer ads. Another advertising technique, one of the most basic ones, is standing on the side of the road waving a sign.
I observed this method Monday, when on Baton Rouge's Jefferson Highway a person wearing a dog mask was waving a sign saying "Grease Monkey." (I assume Masks R Us was out of monkey masks.)
As I approached the sign-waver, I thought, "What a cool name for a fast-food joint!"
Then I got closer, and realized it was an oil change and lube place.
But I think it's still a good name for a fast-food joint…
The humor mill
Aubry Brice, of Harahan, "a collector and lover of jokes," comments on this column's attempts at humor.
He says the recent "urban legend" about the "resurrected rabbit" has been around since at least 1962: "What is amusing about this tale is that it is exactly the same as it originally was. It has never been changed or embellished."
He says of "hippie jokes" run recently: "I knew in the '50s as 'dumb jokes.' Hippie jokes became popular after the comedians Cheech and Chong got popular, and revolved around being really stoned."
"A hippie joke would go something like this: A hippie gets pulled over by a cop and the cop asks, 'Can I see your license?' The hippie says, 'Sure, man; it is back there on my bumper.'"
He also mentions elephant jokes: "How can you tell if there has been an elephant in your refrigerator? There will be footprints in the Jell-O."
And there are what he calls "stooge jokes," which I've heard as Aggie jokes:
"Why did the stooge bring a ladder to church? Because he heard there would be a high mass." Or "Why did the stooge bring an umbrella to church? Because he heard the preacher was going to be preaching up a storm."
TGIF memories
Our Dixie Beer stories brought this recollection from Mary Vernoy, of Metairie:
"In the early 1970s I joined a small, select group of city and state employees who were allowed to meet in the Dixie brewmeister’s kitchen on Friday afternoons to sample some of the unpasteurized beer straight from the tanks."
"We even had use of his personal pitchers to bring this golden treat from the tank to our glasses. It went quite well with a hamburger from the Bud’s Broiler next door. Great memories."
Mary adds this note: "All participants are either retired or deceased."
Easy rider
"All of my doggie-loving friends love your stories of our four-legged children," says Annie.
"In the late '80s we had a Lhasapoo (poodle/Lhasa Apso mix) named Kippi. He loved to ride in the basket on my bicycle, and he was well known by friends."
"My husband, Steve, bought me an exercise bicycle and was putting it in our exercise room. As I sat on it and was riding, Kippi started barking. I realized he wanted to ride."
"I told Steve he would have to to put a basket on it so Kippi could sit in it. I was doing a comic strip at the time in my "Bingo Beeline" newspaper, and the last panel of the strip had a picture of Kippi in the basket saying, 'It's not where you go that counts; it's just that you get to go!'"
Food fight
Charlotte Keller says, "Many years ago, while studying for our notary commission, I invited my friend, Danna, over for dinner. She brought her well-behaved Sheltie, Summer."
"We had been studying very hard, and I cooked two little bacon-wrapped filets on my grill. Danna only looked away for a second, but you guessed it. It was more than Summer could stand. She grabbed that steak off the plate faster than we could react."
"Danna wrestled that filet from her dog, washed it off, and insisted it was fine, although I offered to share mine and let Summer have her own."
"Summer is gone now, but we laugh about that day almost 29 years ago when we fought a dog over a filet mignon."