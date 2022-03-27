Some of my favorite stories involve folks from elsewhere encountering for the first time our state crustacean. For instance:
Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette, says, "In the mid-'90s the Mathematics Department at USL (now UL Lafayette) hosted a fairly large international conference, with participants from as far away as Poland and Hungary.
"I was not involved in the organization or administration of this meeting, but I volunteered to help with the local logistics and social events, including a crawfish boil.
"Some of our European guests expressed concern over the way in which the crawfish were killed (I wonder what they were expecting) and a few asked about silverware, but overall the evening was a huge success.
"The next day's discussions seemed to be about equally divided between mathematics and crawfish."
Yeah, Miss Manners, what silverware is appropriate?
Jimmy inspired
"The recent Jimmy Carter stories reminded me of meeting him in 1997," says John Weger, of Baton Rouge.
"I was flying on Delta Airlines from Atlanta to Frankfurt, Germany. He was on the same flight, traveling to the Middle East in order to monitor elections.
"Not too long after takeoff he made his way through the entire plane. He greeted each passenger, shook hands, and had a brief conversation.
"His desire to meet all of the passengers was inspiring!"
Meeting celebs
— Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, says, "My better half, Maria, and I met Smokey Robinson at the Baton Rouge Airport when Maria was getting ready to go to a conference.
"Maria noted how warm, friendly, and outgoing Smokey was with us — and I second that emotion."
— Edwin Fleischmann, of Metairie, says, "Some years ago I had dinner at Antoine’s with Justin Wilson, Cajun chef and humorist.
"His first profession had been as the dreaded 'safety man,' going onsite to determine if all safety protocols were being observed and make suggestions to make the workplace safer.
"I mentioned to him that I thought it was a great idea to tell a few jokes at the job site upon arrival, to defuse any tension and warm up the crowd, so to speak.
"His reaction was something like, 'Well, duh…'"
I once heard Justin tell his audience that you could tell he was a safety man because he wore both a belt and suspenders.
— Ray Schell, of Prairieville, says, "In 1960, while in the Army, I was assigned to Sandia Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
"Needing a fuel pump replacement for my 1954 Jaguar, friends sent me to Al Unser's used car junkyard, and I got on a first name-basis with Al.
"It was years later that Al won the Indy 500 four times."
Special People Dept.
— J.A. "Bud" Oliver, of Baton Rouge, celebrated his 99th birthday Saturday, March 26. He is a World War II veteran, and the author of "Green Heads and Black Bass: 60 Years of Hunting and Fishing in South Louisiana."
— Lena Roshto, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 96th birthday Saturday, March 26.
— Agnes Capone Rome, of Donaldsonville, celebrates her 96th birthday Monday, March 28.
— Jack Chawla, of New Orleans, celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, March 27th. His entrepreneurial career includes ties to New Orleans area Shell Oil stations, numerous convenience stores in the Jacks Beverages Group, Crown Builders and the Bagel Factory.
Gator be gone
After we mentioned John Currier, of Port Allen, and his job of alligator removal, some readers asked for more information about his fascinating work.
John says, "On both sides of my truck I have in 3-inch letters, 'Nuisance Alligator Control' and 'Louisiana Licensed.'
"I put it on there because I am often kind of rough looking after dealing with a gator, and though l live-catch the vast majority of gators, I am sometimes armed.
"Before the signage I was approached on a number of occasions by nervous officers with their hands (understandably) on their weapons.
"The signage and calling ahead have eliminated that problem.
"An added bonus I really enjoy is at stop lights. I often get to pose with a 'thumbs up' as people snap pictures."