Seems my readers have an unseemly amount of experience with illegal liquor. But I'm not judging them…
Lee Faucette, of Baton Rouge, says, "Your tales about moonshine reminded me of my Army days at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, 43 miles from New York City.
"In 1954, fresh out of basic training, we spent our days in Signal Corps Radar School, and most weekends on the east side of NYC at USO dances, and in bars sampling a few root beers.
"Whether you got a weekend pass depended on passing Friday inspection by the 'officer of the day.'
"On one Friday during inspection, a still in Cpl. Hardesty’s wall locker (he was a country boy from rural Pennsylvania) exploded with a loud boom, spraying 'raisin jack moonshine' all over his uniforms and civvies, and warping the steel locker’s door.
"No weekend pass for Hardesty that Friday."
Memorable meetings
I'm always impressed with folks who meet celebrities.
The most famous person I've ever met is Phil Brady, but in Baton Rouge that's a pretty big deal…
Anyhow, a few more meeting stories:
— Audrey F. Schilling, of Baton Rouge, met Ken Burns, creator of masterful TV documentaries, at a Governor's Mansion reception hosted by Gov. Mike and Alice Foster.
"I had offered my family sugar kettle to the Fosters, who placed it in their vegetable garden. It was manufactured in a Morgan City foundry, and came to me by my great-grandfather, John Charles Foster."
— "T.W." met Erik Estrada (Ponch from the TV series "CHiPs") in the concierge lounge of a Los Angeles hotel.
"It was before we were umbilically attached to our phones, and I had left mine in the room. Another woman was taking pictures, and she graciously took one of me with him. I gave her my number, but never received the pic. It was before free texts and long distance, so maybe she just wanted to save the toll."
—Andrew Gallien met both Mort Sahl and Tennessee Williams while working at Werlein's music stores.
"In the late '60s I met Mort Sahl while walking to the Lakeside Shopping Center store in Metarie.
"In the early '70s, at Werlein's Canal Street store, Tennessee Williams was my customer. I regretted not keeping my copy of 'Streetcar Named Desire' in my desk for him to autograph."
Unsinkable junker
Lokis Calhoun asks, "What happened to the days when any high school scholar could buy a junker for only $100?
"I bought a beautiful 1951 Oldsmobile in 1975; built like a tank and drove like one, too. We named her 'The Bismarck' because she was unsinkable.
"Sadly, she leaked oil through every possible gasket. My future father-in-law called me 'Mr. Oil Leak' when his daughter was not around, and asked me to park it elsewhere.
"I had to constantly buy used tires. Since some were whitewall and others not, I was not able to project the debonair image I wanted.
"My two worthless brothers often borrowed her, and three times they left so little fuel in her tank that I ran out of gas driving to the gas station, no more than 200 yards away."
Special People Dept.
Vina Glynn, of Plaquemine, celebrates her 99th birthday Wednesday, May 11.
There goes Granny!
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, adds to our tales of the early days of motoring:
"When Poppy dated Granny, there weren’t many paved roads, but they courted across southeast Ohio on his motorbike.
"Once he hit a pothole and she went into the air.
"When she came down, the motorbike wasn’t there anymore.
"She married him anyway. I’ve always been thankful for that."
Nice start
"Forty years ago, I tied the knot with my bride Kim, shortly after her two sisters had gotten married," says Peter Dassey, of Kenner.
"Needless to say, my father-in-law was stretched financially over all the the nuptials, and made me the offer of running away to get married in exchange for a nice dowry."
"When I proposed this to my bride-to-be, her reply was, 'I want my first wedding to be really nice.'
"I was left scratching my head: her first wedding?"