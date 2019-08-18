Ron Sammonds' story brings memories of typing classes at Istrouma High and my early newspaper days:
"My daughter took her two nephews, 10 and 12, to Austin, Texas, on vacation this summer.
"In the tourist area they came across a poetry busker who wrote a poem for them in 10 minutes on a subject of their choosing.
"What impressed the boys most, however, was the man’s typewriter, which they’d never seen the like of. It was so advanced, it didn’t need to be plugged into an electrical outlet."
Going Dutch
Anne Maverick says, "On a recent trip to Washington, D.C., we visited the Museum of Natural History, where one exhibit features several videos about environmental topics.
"We happened to pass by just as one about sea level rise began. The first face we saw in that video was East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome!
"She spoke eloquently several times during the presentation. The story was about the visit she and other local officials took to the Netherlands to learn how that country historically has managed water, and what they are currently doing as they learn to live with even more of it as sea levels rise.
"I learned that one thing they are trying is building barrier islands, which have had the possibly unintended effect of creating new recreational opportunities."
Different journey
Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge, says, "I was surprised recently when someone asked a friend when she had gone to Quito, and she replied that it was within the last month.
"I knew she had been to Alaska a few months before, but she had said nothing about a trip to Ecuador.
"It took a little more of the conversation for me to realize that her latest venture was not a visit to Ecuador, but instead starting on the keto diet."
Extra incentive
"A devoted LSU fan" offers this suggestion:
"I noticed on TV tonight that the LSU practice tackling pads are all labeled 'LSU.' Wouldn't it be more inspiring if those pads were red and labeled 'Bama?'"
The searchers
Our Saturday letter about youthful scavengers reminded Phil Ragusa of this:
"I grew up in the early '40s near Baton Rouge High.
"After a Friday night football game in their stadium, my brother and I, as well as some other neighborhood kids, would go to the stadium early the next morning to rummage through the peanut shells, drink cups, etc., to find loose change dropped under the stadium seats.
"A 'Yahoo!' yell usually meant someone had found a quarter!"
Quick fix
Ray Schell, of Prarieville, continues our Beetle tales:
"Having owned two used or misused VW Beetles in the early '60s, we were discussing them once at a family get-together and brother Tom mentioned he could remember me being able to pull out an engine in 30 minutes to work on it."
Special People Dept.
- Fellman and Agnes Bercegeay, of Gonzales, celebrated 69 years of marriage Aug. 12.
- James and Linda Weatherford, of Denham Springs, celebrate their 53rd anniversary Monday, Aug. 19.
- Mike and Connie Leonard, of Prairieville, celebrate their 52nd anniversary Monday, Aug. 19.
- Donna D. and Dr. Anthony J. Greer, of Lafayette, celebrated their 50th anniversary Friday, Aug. 16. He is an economics professor at UL and she is a retired teacher.
Husbands Day?
Joe Macaluso, noting that Saturday, Aug. 17, was "National Honey Bee Day," celebrating the valuable contributions of honey bees, wonders if there's a "Honey Do Day," honoring the unsung husbands who answer the call of "Honey, do this…" and "Honey, do that…" around the house.
Well, Joe, I doubt it — the other person in my home reminds me that EVERY day is "Honey Do Day."
Devilish humor
Tom Hertwig, of Gonzales, says our comments on Hell, Michigan, reminded him of the postcard collection he had growing up in the '50s:
"I found a postcard that had a cartoon picture of the devil standing against a backdrop of a wall of flames in a cave.
"The devil picks up a telephone and says, 'Devil speaking, who in hell do you want?'”