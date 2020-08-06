Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "Mention of snake hunter Kelly Falcon reminded me of my experience with him many years ago.
"He was hired by a tobacco company for a commercial for a chewable product put between lips and gums.
"The filming was on the bank of Lake Verret, where a large sheet of glass, or perhaps plexiglass, was placed right below the surface of the water.
"The filming took many shots of the same scene. Kelly would release the snakes in the water over the glass, and as the camera rolled he would capture them bare handed!
"It is no surprise he was bitten several times by the large nonpoisonous reptiles — but it only occurred because both he and the snakes were tired of hearing, ‘OK, let’s shoot it one more time!’ ”
False alarm
Mike Manes points out a front-page headline in the Wednesday Acadiana Advocate, over a story about two Lafayette district judges disqualifying suspended City Marshal Brian Pope from running for reelection.
Mike wonders if the "Pope disqualified" headline was alarming in Catholic south Louisiana.
Mom and pop memories
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, recalls the days when you gave your grocer a list and he got the items for you:
"In the 1950s, we had a mom and pop grocery in our neighborhood in St. Albans, West Virginia, where Mr. and Mrs. Beaver did just that.
"They even had a long 'grabber' on a pole to get things they couldn’t reach.
"The couple, who lived above their corner store, were 'older than dirt' to me, but were probably in their ’50s."
Dudley the inventor
Clyde Simon, of Youngsville, comments on our mention of Dudley J. LeBlanc, the state senator famed for his Hadacol tonic:
"In the 1940s my grandfather and his neighbor friends would gather around somebody's radio to hear Sen. LeBlanc speak to them in French.
"When I was chief of the Youngsville Volunteer Fire Department from 1960 to 1971, I found that Dudley had developed a compound to keep the powder in fire extinguishers from caking."
Special People Dept.
- Fern Rougon Lorio, of Marietta, Georgia, celebrates her 100th birthday Sunday, Aug. 9. A Lakeland native, she was a longtime Ventress resident and was active in New Roads charities.
- Madeline Russo celebrates her 94th birthday Friday, Aug. 7.
- Edwin W. Edwards, of Gonzales, celebrates his 93rd birthday Friday, Aug. 7. A native of Marksville, he was a Crowley city councilman, state senator and congressman before serving four terms as Louisiana's governor. He is a World War II Navy veteran.
- Dorothy Devall Pentes, of Metairie, celebrates her 93rd birthday Sunday, Aug. 9. She is originally from Ponchatoula.
- Louis Clement, of Plaquemine, celebrates his 91st birthday Sunday, Aug. 9.
- Calvin and Teenie Bajon celebrate 69 years of marriage Sunday, Aug. 9.
- Roger and Barbara Bourg III celebrate their 56th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 8. They were married in Donaldsonville.
- John and Christine Taylor, of Crowley, celebrate 50 years of marriage Saturday, Aug. 8. He is a retired dentist.
Mr. Boomerang
A bar story from Ronnie Melancon, of Gretna:
"One evening in the late ’50s I stopped by my favorite watering hole for a cold one.
"My friend 'Blimp,' was there, and from the looks of things had been there a while. I realized he was not in any condition to drive, so I politely asked if I could drive him home. He accepted, and gave me his car keys.
"After dropping him off I started my walk back to the tavern. Once I arrived, who do you think was sitting at the bar having a beer? You guessed it … Blimp!
"But I didn't give him a second ride home!"
Dancing Pets Dept.
Kathy Gibbs, of Mandeville, says, "One of my favorite cats, a Siamese, was named for a Russian ballet dancer.
"When I came home from work and went into the kitchen to get his food, he would be so excited he would stand on his hind legs and bounce up and down until I put his food dish on the floor. Thus his name: Baryshni-cat."